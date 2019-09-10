Sammi Rae Murciano & Los Vegas Unveil Dance Track 'Baby Baila'

After the success of their debut song "Escapate", the emerging reggaeton superstars Sammi Rae & Los Vegas are at it again; this time with a dance track that would make even the shyest wallflower move and shake to the beat - entitled "Baby Baila", available right now on all the major services.

Sammi Rae has been getting heavy praise from audiences nationwide for her strong and soulful voice. Concurrently, Los Vegas has been turning heads with his enigmatic persona on stage and the magnetic vibe to his flow. Together they form a dynamic duo to be reckoned with.

Their second single "Baby Baila" urges the listener to get up and dance - which is exactly what this bouncy, sexy track does; it's impossible not to at least tap along to the beat as the sultry vocals of Sammi Rae seduce you into a world of endless dance floor possibilities.

Their original collaboration ESCAPATE brought to life the sentimental romance often featured in Reggaetón hits with an energetically pumping backbeat and laid-back flow that made it a club hit. Trading lyrics like "If I leave with you, I want to be there with you through the night // I want to feel your arms around me, hold me tight // Your body next to mine, you make me feel so high" with Los Vegas, and the refrain "Never mind what anybody says, I just want to dance the night away, I just want to know if we can escape",

On working with Los Vegas, Sammi says "It has been amazing to work together. To collaborate with someone who has the same passion and dedication for music as I do. We are very excited for what's to come and have a lot of new music coming soon."





