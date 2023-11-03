Highly acclaimed British singer songwriter Sam Tompkins releases new single ‘Someone Else' via Island Records.

Sam initially teased ‘Someone Else' with a viral social media snippet, quickly amassing 2 million views and inciting anticipation ahead of release. He delivers yet again with an achingly heartfelt track, placing his raspy, emotive vocals front and centre as he expresses the trials and tribulations of heartbreak.

His raw vocal talent truly stirs the soul and carries the listener through the stories of the song, from gentle whispers to tempests of emotion fundamental to his distinctive sound. Each Sam Tompkins' track is a symphony of feelings and ‘Someone Else' perfectly encapsulates his special artistry.

Speaking on the single Sam says “‘Someone Else' is more of a concept song than an experience I have personally felt. Being in love with someone who's in love with someone else is a feeling that I'm sure quite a few have felt, but I think I liked the idea of it going on and on. You're in love with someone else, who's in love with someone else, who's in love with someone else etc. After ‘Lose It All' was released, I wanted to create something that felt as powerful as that. I'm really proud of this song and I'm excited for everyone to finally hear it.”

Since starting his musical journey at 16 years old busking on the streets of Brighton, Sam has gone on to sell out shows around the world and amass a dedicated and enraptured fanbase, cementing his reputation as one of the fastest rising British male artists.

He's cultivated an incredible online community for millions to share their love of music and has received praise from high profile artists including Drake, Fred again.., Justin Bieber, RAYE, Sam Smith, Krept & Konan and more. With his EP ‘Who Do You Pray To?' rocketing into the top 10 of the UK Album Chart last year, he has been hailed by GQ as “one of the UK's most exciting vocal talents of the moment” and CLASH as “the man of the moment”, and continues to go from strength to strength.

Sam is unafraid to pour his emotions into his music, sharing his gift and desire to connect with people. His candid lyrics on all aspects of life connect directly with fans and his ability to delve into topics difficult to put into words, make them feel truly heard and understood.

The dedication and love from his fans is evident in the success of previous singles ‘Time Will Fly' which garnered over 2.3 million Spotify streams and over 500K YouTube views on the music video, and ‘See Me', which amassed north of 723.9k Spotify streams and 400K YouTube views on the music video.

Following a sold out tour of the US and Canada where he played venues including The Troubadour in LA with Guy Ritchie and Justin and Hailey Bieber watching from backstage, he heads out on a European tour with stops in Rotterdam, Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt and Dublin, many of which have already sold out with more tickets added due to incredible demand. Ahead of this, he performs a very special and highly anticipated headline show at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on 29th, which is on its way to selling out imminently. Tickets are available Click Here.

The future looks bright for Sam Tompkins as he looks ahead to more incredible music, captivating live shows and deepening his connection with his audience. Championing authenticity without taking himself too seriously, and using his ever-growing platform to encourage others to do the same, he is an artist apart.

2023 tour

29th November Eventim Apollo, London

2nd December Bird, Rotterdam

3rd December Melkweg, Amsterdam - SOLD OUT

4th December Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg - SOLD OUT

6th December Kesselhaus, Berlin

7th December Backstage Werk, Munich - SOLD OUT

9th December Zoom, Frankfurt - SOLD OUT

11th December The Academy, Dublin