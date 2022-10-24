Sam Smith's 'Unholy' Ft. Kim Petras Goes #1 on Billboard Hot 100
The track is the lead single from Sam’s fourth studio album, Gloria, which will be released on January 27, 2023.
Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith takes the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Unholy" ft. Kim Petras. The single's rapid ascent makes this career high especially remarkable. Released by Capitol Records on September 22, "Unholy" debuted at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and now, in its fourth week, tops the tally.
"Unholy" retains its No. 1 position on Billboard's Global 200, Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts and claims its fourth consecutive week atop the UK Official Singles Chart. The track, which has amassed over 300 million combined global streams to date, also hit No. 1 worldwide on Apple Music and Spotify. Within the first 24 hours of release, the song ranked among the Top 10 Spotify debuts of all time.
"Unholy" gave Universal Music Group its biggest streaming debut of 2022. The single is Petras' first to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. Sam produced "Unholy" in Jamaica alongside ILYA (Max Martin, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez), Blake Slatkin (Lizzo, 24K Golden), Cirkut (Nikki Minaj, The Weeknd), Omer Fendi (Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi) and long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes.
Sam has racked up over 35 million adjusted album sales, 250 million single sales and 45 billion career streams across his catalog, which includes the critically acclaimed studio albums In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All and Love Goes.
A four-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam also holds two Guinness World Records - for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe winning "Writing's on the Wall").
Watch the new music video here:
