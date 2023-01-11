Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'

“Gimme” is from Gloria, Sam’s fourth studio album, which will be released on January 27 via Capitol Records.

Jan. 11, 2023  

ulti-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith shared "Gimme"- a clubby, dancehall-infused lover's call featuring breakout Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and Colombian/Canadian R&B-pop maverick Jessie Reyez.

The song, which received its first UK play on BBC Radio 1 as the Hottest Record In The World earlier today, comes on the heels of Sam's chart-topping global smash "Unholy." Recorded in Jamaica, "Gimme" is from Gloria, Sam's fourth studio album, which will be released on January 27 via Capitol Records.

Describing the track as "filth!," Sam Smith says, "I'm a sexual person, I like sex. It's something I'm teaching myself to not be ashamed of. Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh."

The official video for "Gimme" will premiere soon. Sam teased the "Gimme" original sound on TikTok and IG Reels, racking up millions of views and posts from fans using the sound.

Smith - who will make their third appearance as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" on January 21 - will kick off the North American leg of Gloria The Tour on July 25. Jessie Reyez will be the special guest on all dates except August 4. An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans launched today.

American Express® Card Members can also purchase tickets before the general public through Thursday, January 12, at 10:00 PM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13, at 9:00 AM local time. Visit here for additional details. See below for itinerary.

Fans who pre-order the digital edition of Gloria will instantly receive "Gimme" plus the GRAMMY®-nominated, RIAA-certified Platinum single "Unholy" ft. Kim Petras, which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks atop the UK Official Singles Chart.

Amassing over one billion combined global streams to date, "Unholy" also took the #1 position on the Mediabase Top 40 Airplay chart, spent 50 days at #1 on the Global Spotify chart and topped the Apple and Shazam worldwide tallies. "Unholy" was hailed as one of the best songs of 2022 by critics at Rolling Stone, Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire and numerous other outlets.

Sam has racked up over 37 million adjusted album sales, 276 million single sales and 50 billion career streams. A four-time GRAMMY® winner, Smith also holds two Guinness World Records - for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe winning "Writing's on the Wall").

Listen to the new single here:

Sam Smith - 2023 North American Tour Dates

Jessie Reyez will support on all dates except 8/4

7/25 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

7/26 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

7/28 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

7/29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8/1 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

8/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

8/4 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

8/5 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

8/8 - New York, NY - - Madison Square Garden

8/11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

8/12 - Montréal, QC - - Bell Centre

8/15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

8/16 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

8/18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

8/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

8/25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8/27 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

8/28 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

8/31 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

9/3 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

9/5 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

9/7 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

9/8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

9/12 - Monterrey, MX - Arena Monterrey

9/14 - Cuidad de Mexico, MX - Palacio de los Deportes



