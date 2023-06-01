Sam Smith Releases New Amazon Original Cover of 'Beautiful'

Sam Smith’s Amazon Original leads “PROUD,” Amazon Music’s playlist featuring new music from LGBTQ+ creators.

Amazon Music proudly presents multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Smith’s Amazon Original cover of “Beautiful,” made famous by Christina Aguilera and written by songwriter/musician Linda Perry, out now.

Smith brings new meaning to this staple with a showstopping, striking, and soulful performance. Buoyed by heavenly strings, the stripped-down production underlines their powerhouse delivery. 

“I’ve been such a massive fan of Christina’s for as long as I can remember and will never forget the first time I heard ‘Beautiful’ and how personally it spoke to me,” said Smith. “The song is a true acceptance anthem and continues to inspire me with its important message to never stop celebrating who you are. I’m honored to have the opportunity to offer my rendition.” 

Sam Smith’s Amazon Original leads “PROUD,” Amazon Music’s playlist featuring new music from LGBTQ+ creators. “PROUD” is featured alongside popular Pride Month playlists including “Pride Hits,” “Pride Classics,” and “Orgullo.” Amazon Music will also launch a new “Pride Hits Radio in DJ Mode” station hosted by Mo Heart (RuPaul’s Drag Race alum). The new Pride-themed DJ Mode station highlights the most iconic Pride anthems interspersed with commentary from Mo Heart and interviews with LGBTQ+ artists including Sam Smith, Tove Lo and Big Freedia.

Additionally, The Walk-In—the digital series from Amazon Music also hosted by Heart—will continue to spotlight LGBTQ+ artists and allies with all new episodes. Airing exclusively on the Amazon Music YouTube channel and on Amazon music, the series finds music’s biggest artists taking Heart on a personal tour of their closets and the stories that dress them up. Fans can stream new episodes now in which Big Freedia and Trixie Mattel discuss their most memorable outfits and showstopping looks.

“I was so excited for Season 4 of The Walk In and being a part of DJ Mode. Having these opportunities allowed me to showcase my true essence and take my creativity to the next level. Through my selections and interviews on DJ Mode, I wanted to create a space where people can let loose, feel empowered, and celebrate their individuality. With The Walk In, I always enjoyed helping my guests feel comfortable to flaunt their fashions without judgment. I hoped to capture the core of pure joy, self-expression, and unapologetic love for fashion with The Walk In and music for DJ Mode.”

The Amazon Music Pride Month celebration will also include several livestreamed events airing on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Big Freedia will make a guest appearance on the weekly Rotation Roundtable on June 21 to further discuss the history of New Orleans bounce, the influence of the LGBTQ+ hip hop community, and share some insights about her forthcoming album, Central City, set for release on June 23. City Sessions will partake in the Pride celebration with a livestreamed rooftop performance featuring Chappell Roan—the latest Breakthrough Artist from Amazon Music.

The Wondery podcast Queen of Hearts, an audio-first dating game show hosted by drag-queen extraordinaire Jujubee (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dragnificent), will be returning for Seasons 3 and 4, releasing early and ad-free starting on June 13 on Amazon Music and Wondery+, and everywhere you get your podcasts on June 20th. Prime members can listen to new episodes ad-free on Amazon Music.

Listen to the new cover here:




