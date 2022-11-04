Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Fischer Releases New Track 'Carry It Well'

Nov. 04, 2022  

With over a billion streams to his name, Sam Fischer releases his emotive new track 'Carry It Well' through RCA Records. The track focusses on mental health and the famous phrase 'just because I carry it well, doesn't mean it isn't heavy' - a sentiment so powerful it is resonated with users on TikTok who have flocked to record their own versions of the song on the platform.

Sam said: "Carry It Well is about saying "yeah I'm fine" when asked if you are, even when you're not. You never know what someone might be going through and I think if the past few years have taught us anything, it's how to mask what we can't describe while feeling intensely what we don't understand. I hope Carry It Well can just let people know they're not alone."

Carry It Well follows his recent singles All My Loving, Hopeless Romantic, hit song This City and duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say. He has also recently toured with Mimi Webb and Tones & I.

Sam's debut single This City currently stands at over 500 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland. Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

His duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say has sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen alongside Demi Lovato. Earlier this year he completed his first live tours in the UK and US, including a packed-out London Garage performance, and recently supported Ashe on tour in the UK and Europe.

Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs. Touring North America with his friend Lewis Capaldi, he wowed crowds with his buoyant personality and pure love and talent for song-writing. 

Now based between LA and London, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Cat Burns, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.  

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finally and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam's career with lots more still to come.

Listen to the new single here:



