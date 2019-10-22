Sam Fender Performs Newest Single 'The Borders' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Last night Sam Fender performed his newest single "The Borders" on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"The Borders" is lifted from Sam's recent critically acclaimed debut album, Hypersonic Missiles which debuted at #1 in the UK. Since release, the LP has become the second fastest selling UK debut of the year. The video comes on the heels of sold-out shows in both Los Angeles and New York City and Billboard noted, "Fender excels at telling vivid, and often moving stories about characters that seem so real you can almost smell them, and that's probably because they're standing right next to you."

2019 has been a year that Sam Fender - from North Shield, England- won't want to end; starting as the BRITs Critics' Choice winner, selling out shows across the globe, playing at this year's Lollapalooza, and then with legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young at London's Hyde Park. The excitement continued with firing his heart-thumping guitar-led songs of grit and glory to the summit of the UK albums charts and it shows no signs of abating with the upcoming sold out-dates across the UK and into 2020.

Previous to last night's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Fender has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he played the single "Will We Talk" and before that made his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he performed the album's title track. In addition, Fender has been featured on CBS This Morning - Saturday where he spoke with CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his sudden rise in notoriety.

A rare talent, the 25 year-old musician plays every gig as though it might well be his last, armed with this huge, cavernous vocal, guitar strapped on (a Fender, obviously), and fuelled by that seemingly old-school belief that great guitar music still has the power to change lives and influence people. Sam's lyrics are observational, questioning and socially engaged. He has an innate gift for disentangling heavy and important material. Rolling Stone recently took note saying "The 25-year-old's uncannily mature songs tackle weighty topics without flinching."

Listen to "The Borders" below.

LP Tracklisting:

Hypersonic Missiles

The Borders

White Privilege

Dead Boys

You're Not The Only One

Play God

That Sound

Saturday

Will We Talk?

Two People

Call Me Lover

Leave Fast

Use (live)

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop





