Sam Feldt & Sam Fischer Release Video for 'Pick Me Up'

Multi-platinum Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt and singer/songwriter Sam Fischer have unveiled the official video for their summer smash 'Pick Me Up'. Watch below.

Directed by Dano Cerny, the video centres around Sam Fischer in LA, and features interpretive dancers and a cameo appearance from Sam Feldt on multiple screens. With Sam Feldt's signature feel-good sound lacing the production, the uplifting melody is topped by the stunning vocal delivery of Sam Fischer, and has amassed almost 10 million streams worldwide.

DJ, producer, entrepreneur and sustainability pioneer Sam Feldt has established himself as one of the most sought after electronic artists of recent times. Building his career around his distinctive feel-good sound, Sam already has a double album 'Sunrise to Sunset' and a multitude of top-selling releases under his belt. Not stopping there, the platinum selling DJ and producer has proven himself to be an entrepreneur at heart, with his own platform Fangage, record label Heartfeldt Records and charitable project Heartfeldt Foundation, where Sam passionately works towards a more social and sustainable dance music industry.

Garnering over 1 billion worldwide streams, the Dutch beatmaker is most famed for his rework of Robin S' 'Show Me Love' which reached #4 in the UK charts and worldwide hit 'Post Malone' ft RANI which amassed over 420 million streams on Spotify alone. Not stopping there, Sam Feldt has performed across several of the worlds biggest stages and clubs including Tomorrowland, Ultra, Creamfields and Coachella, as well as curating his own signature Heartfeldt Pool Parties worldwide.

'Pick Me Up' comes fresh off the back of Sam Fischer's 2021 UK Autumn tour announcement which will see Sam perform across Bristol, Manchester, Nottingham and Glasgow, before rounding the tour off with a headline show at The Garage, London on 5th October.

Sam Fischer has become best known for his duet with Demi Lovato on 'What Other People Say', as well as hit single 'This City' which has amassed over 500 million streams worldwide, and was Top 20 in the UK for 11 weeks. The track has gone double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland. He's also had some incredible US TV performances on Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has garnered incredible attention through his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Touring North America with his friend Lewis Capaldi, he wowed crowds with his buoyant personality and pure love and talent for song-writing. Now based in LA, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.

The official video for 'Pick Me Up' is out now! Watch here: