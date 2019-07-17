Saintseneca Shares New Video For WAIT A MINUTE, Announces New Fall Tour Dates

Ohio's Saintseneca has shared their new video for the single "Wait A Minute" today, watch it below. A peek into life on the road, the clip features footage of the band traversing the states last year in promotion of their latest album Pillar of Na. "Pillar of Na sees the band once again pushing their music to the experimental edges of folk in search of new expressive possibilities," WXPN's The Key said of the record.

"Driving around one eve, I had reached my destination, but I just sat in my parked van and listened to this song drifting in from the local bluegrass radio show," Little said. "The vocals were so sweet, sad, haunting. It was the first time I heard The Seldom Scene's version of 'Wait a Minute'. It lodged itself in my mind, until one day I discovered I was playing it over some chords on the bass. This video is a simple collection of tour documentation - a diary, if you like. Maybe it offers a little glimpse of the joy of being with friends, playing music, adventuring all over, but also the bittersweet twinge that comes with missing folks you love back home."

Raised in church in southeastern Appalachian Ohio, lead singer and songwriter Zac Little took up preaching when he was still a teenager, sometimes in small country settings and other times to congregations of thousands. But these days he's more interested in listening. And questioning.

"I'm on a mystical journey, struggling to figure out what the point is," Little said. "Dogma is like naming a mountain-you can stab all the flags you want into the dirt, but it doesn't make it any more yours. Truth belongs to no one, and I'd rather climb."

Truth is precisely what he attempts to explore on Pillar of Na. Produced by Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, Rilo Kiley), Pillar of Na took much longer to finish than Little initially envisioned. After completing what he thought would be the finished album, Little instead pushed himself further. "I wrote three records worth of material," he says. "Initially, I think I was a little afraid to finish some of these songs. They felt close and important to me. I really wanted to get it right, and finally it felt like it was time-the baby had to get born."

Saintseneca have also announced new US fall tour dates today, which will include performances in Brooklyn, Denver, Seattle and more. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES



8/8 - Columbus, OH - Wexner Center

9/17 - Washington DC - Comet Ping Pong

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

9/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

9/20 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

9/21 - Allston, MA - Great Scott

9/28 - Columbus, OH - Land Grant Brewing

10/11 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

10/13 - Lawrence, KS - White School House

10/15 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

10/17 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

10/21 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

10/22 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

10/24 - Sacramento, CA - Momo Sacramento

10/25 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

10/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Bar

10/28 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Photo Credit: Olga Pavloska





