Saint Motel Announce U.S. & European Tours

Elektra recording group Saint Motel have announced U.S. and European tours in support of their forthcoming album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The band's U.S. tour will kick off this September with three special hometown shows at Los Angeles, CA's The Roxy Theatre, and wrap on Halloween at Madison, WI's Majestic Theater. In March of 2022, the band will return to the road for a European tour. The upcoming dates mark Saint Motel's first live shows since their sold-out U.S. tour wrapped in March of 2020. Pre-sale tickets for all dates will be available beginning tomorrow, and general on sale begins this Friday, June 11 at 10:00am local time HERE.

Saint Motel's highly anticipated new album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released on June 25, 2021. The album is available for pre-order now HERE. The band recently unveiled an official music video for the album's current single "It's All Happening", co-directed by Saint Motel frontman A/J Jackson and Mario Contini. Watch it on the band's official YouTube channel HERE.

On The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack the Los Angeles-based band dreams up their own cinematic experience in album form, as its songs cycle through stories of love, danger, and impossible triumph. The album also embodies an opulent sound true to its ambitious scope. Co-produced by frontman A/J Jackson and Grammy Award-winner Mark Needham (The Killers, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaac), The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack continues the Saint Motel custom of joyfully blurring genres, bringing in elements of everything from symphonic pop to big band.

Audiences began experiencing the album with the release of a pair of EPs: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Pt.1 and The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Pt. 2. Among many highlights, "Van Horn" has amassed nearly 20 million streams, while the band performed it on ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Receiving critical acclaim, Dujour described "Preach" as "a bop," while American Songwriter poured over the album's concept in an in-depth interview with A/J. Further looks came from Ladygunn, Hollywood Life, and more. Now, fans get the full picture of Saint Motel's vision with the complete The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack studio album.

In the lead up to the album, Saint Motel made history as "the first band to open their own virtual metaverse" powered by Mozilla Hubs. The virtual world is designed as a motel with each room dedicated to a song on The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The quartet's launch of "New World" welcomed fans to the virtual space where Jackson performed a live acoustic set. In this 3D VR chatroom enabled for all headsets and browsers, audiences can enter an exclusive, immersive environment to engage directly with the band through virtual meet-and-greets and intimate, live performances, consume exclusive video content, and much more. Additionally, it doubles as a space for fans to congregate and get to know each other. Saint Motel's "New World" upholds what has become a tradition of engaging with groundbreaking technology for the guys. Visit www.saintmotel.com/newworld to explore the "New World." In 2016, they dropped their Elektra full length debut saintmotelevision as the first-ever Virtual Reality album and first-ever Augmented Reality album and accompanied the record with the free saintmotel AR/VR app.

Saint Motel U.S. Tour Dates

September 30, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

October 01, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

October 02, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

October 04, 2021 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

October 05, 2021 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

October 07, 2021 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot

October 08, 2021 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

October 09, 2021 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie

October 11, 2021 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

October 12, 2021 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

October 13, 2021 - Urbana, IL - The Canopy Club

October 15, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

October 16, 2021 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater

October 17, 2021 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

October 18, 2021 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

October 20, 2021 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

October 21, 2021 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

October 22, 2021 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University

October 23, 2021 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

October 26, 2021 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

October 27, 2021 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

October 29, 2021 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

October 30, 2021 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

October 31, 2021 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

Saint Motel European Tour Dates

March 31, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Franz Club

April 02, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Stage Club

April 03, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

April 05, 2022 - Munich, Germany - Hansa 39

April 06, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

April 08, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord

April 09, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique The Rotonde

April 10, 2022 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

April 12, 2022 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

April 13, 2022 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2