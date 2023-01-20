Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sabrina Sekuloski Shares 'Red Convertible'

“Red Convertible” is available on all streaming platforms.

Jan. 20, 2023  

The rising Sydney, Australia-based singer-songwriter Sabrina Sekuloski shares her new track "Red Convertible" on all streaming platforms.

"Red Convertible" was co-written with her father Sasha Sekuloski, a singer, songwriter, and guitarist himself, and produced by renowned producers Ken Caillat (Fleetwood Mac) and Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, Jason Reeves, Jason Mraz, Five For Fighting and OneRepublic). Listen to "Red Convertible" by Sabrina Sekuloski below.

"The songwriting process for this single started back in 2018 so it's really nice to see this song come to life," Sabrina Sekuloski explains. "I still remember writing the chorus, it happened really naturally and quickly. The lyrics and melody came out together and the vibe was so infectious that I started dancing in my room. I wrote the Billy Joel reference in the chorus first and just kept adding them in when we started working on the song in 2022.

When there's mention of 'the piano man' in the bridge, you can hear a piano being introduced which I thought was a nice touch. When I brought the song to my dad in 2022, he found an old guitar riff he'd written in 2019 that we thought suited the song - which is what you hear in the verse, it formed a cool groove for the song."

"'Red Convertible' came about from a longing to escape from the mundane day-to-day activities that leave one feeling uninspired and burnt out," Sabrina Sekuloski continues. "The title of the track was taken from the last line in the chorus which is a daydream of doing things you've never done that make you feel alive."

Sekuloski sketched out the original idea for "Red Convertible" on her iPhone's Voice Memos app back in 2018. Then in 2022, during a songwriting binge that yielded over 150 songs, she rediscovered the melody for "Red Convertible" and finished writing the tune with her father, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Sasha Sekuloski. "2022 was a crazy year for songwriting, I went through some old voice memos and just felt very inspired," Sekuloski adds.

Sabrina Sekuloski and her father Sasha collaborated remotely with producers Ken Caillat (Fleetwood Mac) and Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, Jason Reeves, Jason Mraz, Five For Fighting, and OneRepublic). After finishing the writing of the track, Sabrina and her father self-produced the "Red Convertible" demo in their home studio which then acted as a reference by Caillat and Blue who were producing remotely. "It's hard to collaborate when working remotely, all feedback was sent via email. My producers, Ken Caillat and Mikal Blue did an amazing job on the production, I love the final product." Sekuloski concludes.



