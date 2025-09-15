Sabaton to Embark on Massive 2026 North American Tour

The tour will hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston, before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, BC.
Global power metal giants Sabaton have announced a massive 31-date North American tour set for early 2026. The announcement follows the band’s extensive 2025 international run and coincides with LEGENDS, their upcoming album due October 17 via Better Noise Music.
Kicking off February 9 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the tour will hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston, before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, BC.
The tour comes on the heels of the release of their latest single, “Crossing The Rubicon,” a collaboration featuring Jonny Hawkins and Mark Vollelunga of Nothing More. The track is currently hitting rock radio, while the original version will appear on LEGENDS, marking Sabaton’s debut release with Better Noise Music.
Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Monday, Sept. 15 Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, Sept 19 at 10am local athere.
Citi is the official card of Sabaton: Legends on Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 15 at 12pm ET until Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.
Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Sabaton: Legends on Tour in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, Sept. 15 at 12pm ET until Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10pm local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.
Feb 09 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | War Memorial Auditorium
Feb 10 | Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center
Feb 13 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Feb 14 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
Feb 15 | San Antonio, TX | Boeing Center at Tech Port
Feb 18 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Feb 20 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
Feb 21 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live
Feb 24 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center
Feb 26 | Loveland, CO | Blue Arena
Feb 27 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
Feb 28 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory
Mar 02 | Des Moines, IA | Vibrant Music Hall
Mar 03 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory
Mar 04 | Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed
Mar 07 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Mar 08 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Mar 10 | Pittsburgh, PA | UPMC Events Center
Mar 11 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Mar 12 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mar 14 | Virginia Beach, VA | The Dome^
Mar 15 | Washington, DC | The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Mar 17 | Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Special Events Center
Mar 18 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Apr 06 | Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre
Apr 09 | Laval, QC | Place Bell
Apr 11 | Toronto, ON | Great Canadian Toronto
Apr 14 | Winnipeg, MB | Burton Cummings Theatre
Apr 17 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Convention Centre
Apr 18 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre
Apr 20 | Vancouver, BC | PNE Forum
^This U.S. date is not part of the Citi presale.
In the more than two decades since the band's launch, Sabaton has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts worldwide and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands in the business.
Since their 2005 debut album, they’ve earned Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. They’ve also had eight albums score Top 10 international chart status, and six claim the Top 5.
The band has earned eight Metal Hammer/Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. GRAMMY) as Best Heavy Metal band. Sabaton has also accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and almost 2 billion views on YouTube.
