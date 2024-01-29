SZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will Attend

GRAMMY® winner and current nominee SZA has been added to the lineup for the 66th GRAMMY Awards®, joining previously announced performers Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, and U2.

The news broke today on social media.

While Taylor Swift will not be performing, she will be in the audience at the 2024 awards show this coming Sunday, Feb. 4, ET reports.

With nine nominations, SZA is the most nominated artist this year. Her nominations include: Album Of The Year (SOS), Record Of The Year (“Kill Bill”), Song Of The Year (“Kill Bill”), Best Progressive R&B Album (SOS), Best R&B Song (“Snooze”), Best R&B Performance (“Kill Bill”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Love Language”), Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Low”), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Ghost In The Machine”).

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music’s Biggest Night® will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy® for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMY Awards content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.

See the full list of nominees at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Learn more about how to watch the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Photo credit: Tim Norris/Getty Images