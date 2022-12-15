Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson

The scripted drama series is set within the high stakes, cash rich, dangerous world of British boxing.

Dec. 15, 2022  

STARZ announced today it is in development on "Fightland" executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson ("Power" Universe, "For Life"). The scripted drama series is set within the high stakes, cash rich, dangerous world of British boxing.

Acclaimed writing team Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith ("Save Me," "Run") have signed on for the project that follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner.

To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him - one that cost him everything to leave behind.

"'Fightland' embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between STARZ and 50 Cent have come to represent," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ. "We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life."

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television along with Francis Hopkinson ("Wallander," "Bancroft") and Katharine Leadbetter ("Woman in White," "Catherine the Great") of Expanded Media who will also produce "Fightland" for STARZ. Vice President, Original Programming Sebastian Arboleda and Director, Original Programming, Alex Alberts will both oversee the series on behalf of STARZ.

About Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has carved out a thriving television and film career as both a best-in-class producer and star. In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. which has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks.

Among these is the critically acclaimed #1 show on STARZ, "Power," in which he not only co-starred in but also served as executive producer and director. In October 2018, Jackson and STARZ/Lionsgate closed an unprecedented deal for Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television, Inc.

The partnership, touted as among the most significant deals to date for an Executive Producer in premium television has successfully focused on expansion of the "Power" universe with spin-offs ''Power Book II: Ghost,'' "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," and "Power Book IV: Force." G-Unit Film & Television also produced the ABC hit, "For Life" and recently wrapped production on season two of the hit series, "Black Mafia Family" for STARZ and is set to release the "Black Mafia Family" Docuseries.

G-Unit is also in development on the scripted series "Queen Nzinga" at STARZ. Recently released from G-Unit Film & Television is "Hip Hop Homicides" at WeTV. Jackson is also expanding into the podcast space through his new G-Unit Audio banner with the debut of Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord in partnership with iHeart Media and Lionsgate Sound.

The company is also building out its feature slate, starting with a three picture Horror deal as a collaboration with Horror phenom Eli Roth and 3BlackDot. Jackson is repped by APA and attorney Stephen Savva.



