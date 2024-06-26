SPLASH HOUSE Reveals Double Weekend Artist Lineups For 2024 Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, Splash House has announced the complete lineup for its August 2024 double weekenders. For over a decade, Splash House has crafted an idyllic summer festival experience in the heart of Palm Springs complete with forward thinking music curation, a devoted fan community, and boutique resort amenities. The party returns August 9-11 and August 16-18 to take over the storied poolside locales of The Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels.

This year, Splash House returns its focus to its famed double August weekend series, a back-to-back session that has been celebrated by devotées of the brand and newcomers alike. Renowned for its progressive approach to curation, both weekends will present distinct lineups showcasing a diverse array of international tastemakers, spanning established veterans to next generation's rising talent.

Weekend One highlights include a special BODY HI by Alesso set from the electronic titan, dance music stalwarts Gorgon City B2B Green Velvet, French house icon HUGEL, UK tech house-duo Solardo, unifying dance figure The Blessed Madonna, multifaceted LA-based artist BIIANCO, and multi-instrumentalist TSHA. Additional highlights include in-demand collaborator and Platinum certified producer NITTI, breakout next generation risers Odd Mob & OMNOM: HYPERBEAM, and prolific Brazilian producer Bruno Furlan.

Weekend Two enlists Night Bass head AC Slater, Italy's MEDUZA, UK tastemaker Patrick Topping, bass house icon Chris Lorenzo, British singer-songwriter and producer SG Lewis, and Sweden's Salvatore Ganacci. The billing expands with the genre-bending Dr. Fresch, acclaimed producer BIJOU, Scotland's Ewan McVicar, the newly formed duo girl math from eclectic house favorites NALA & VNSSA, and rising UK star Riordan.

By night, attendees can enjoy After Hours programming at one of North America's most unique open-air venues, the Palm Springs Air Museum. Weekend One features the energetic sounds of Fly With Us, a collaborative project by house masterminds AC Slater and Chris Lorenzo, and prolific producer Duke Dumont. Weekend Two features performances by global tech house sensation John Summit and Disco Dom, the future disco alias of Dombresky. Attendees will have the opportunity to dance within the iconic venue's industrial hangars and beneath the wings of vintage aircrafts, backdropped by the picturesque SAN JACINTO Mountains.

Splash House has consistently redefined the meaning of a summer festival, evolving into a can't miss event on North America's festival calendar all while maintaining a distinct cultural identity influenced by the allure of Palm Springs. The event offers a unique anchor for fans to plot their weekend itinerary of the city around, guiding attendees from its mid-century modern inspired stages, to off-site experiences around Palm Springs like Drag Brunch, Tequila Tasting, and Flea Markets, onwards to its iconic after-hours soirée at the renowned Palm Springs Air Museum. Desert ambiance and luxurious accommodations converge with a stylish audience and forward-thinking musical lineups to offer an unforgettable desert escape.

Remaining passes and hotel packages go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 11am PST. General Admission passes start at $195 + fees. Host hotel packages at the Renaissance, Margartiaville, and Saguaro Hotels are sold out. Off-site hotel packages are available at the Hilton Palm Springs and L3 Oasis starting at $295 per person, inclusive of hotel room and festival passes.

Weekend One Lineup

&friends

AIMMIA

Airwolf Paradise

BIIANCO

Body Hi by Alesso

Bruno Furlan

BRUX

Distant Matter

Duke Dumont*

Essel

Fly With Us*

Gorgon City B2B Green Velvet

HUGEL

Joshwa

Life On Planets

Linska

Martin Ikin

MILLK

NITTI

Odd Mobb & OMNOM: HYPERBEAM

Ship Wrek

Solardo

Sunday Scaries

The Blessed Madonna

Tinzo + Jojo

TOBEHONEST

TSHA

Weekend Two Lineup

AC Slater

Austin Millz

Bijou

BISCITS

Chris Lorenzo

Clubaction

Disco Dom*

DJ Topgun

Dr. Fresch

Ewan McVicar

girl math (VNSSA b2b NALA)

Jaguar

Jengi

John Summit*

John Liwag

Ky William

Lavern

LF System

Manics (DJ Set)

Meduza

Moon Boots

Patrick Topping

Riordan

Salvatore Ganacci

SG Lewis

Truth x Lies

Wenzday

wes mills

*After Hours at Palm Springs Air Museum

Comments