SPICE GIRLS Release 'Forever' for the First Time on Vinyl

Listen to "Goodbye" below!

The SPICE GIRLS will re-release their 2000 album Forever for the first time on vinyl on November 20, 2020 via UMC.

The platinum selling album, which features tracks such as the UK No.1 hit "Goodbye" as well as the double A-sided single "Holler" and "Let Love Lead The Way," will be released on 180g heavyweight vinyl. Originally released in November 2000, the vinyl will feature a gatefold sleeve, four collectable art prints and artwork specially re-created for this vinyl release, making it the ultimate collectable for any Spice Girls fan.

Forever was the Spice Girls' final studio album.

Last year, the Spice Girls reunited for a headline tour across the UK and Ireland, where they performed to over 700,000 fans. They are still to this date the highest selling female group of all time, with their 1996 debut album 'Spice' selling over 31 million copies worldwide.

Watch the official video for "Goodbye" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles