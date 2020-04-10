SOFI TUKKER Release DANCING ON THE PEOPLE REMIX EP

SOFI TUKKER have released their Dancing On the People Remix EP today. The EP features remixes of beloved singles "Fantasy", "Swing", and their current hit "Purple Hat" by Dillon Francis, Tommie Sunshine & Disco Fries, Vini Vici & Whiteno1se, Bandi, KC Lights, Rocket Pengwin, and Dux n Bass.



SOFI TUKKER have gathered some of their favorite artists from around the world to reimagine their tracks for the EP. Israeli duo Vini Vici turn "Swing" into a sensual psytrance odyssey. Bandi adds a restless energy to "Swing" and rebuilds the soundscape with wind instruments and fractured rhythms on the verge of going off the rails. Dillon Francis turns up the bass for a body-rattling take on "Purple Hat" while Glasgow's KC Lights reworks it into an ecstatic techno opus. NYC's Rocket Pengwin covers "Fantasy" in a slick sheen that gives way to a thundering distorted synth bass. Dux N Bass from Amsterdam take "Purple Hat" apart and sticks it back together with juggernaut breakbeats.



SOFI TUKKER have been broadcasting live DJ sets at 6pm BST / 7pm CET on their Instagram and Facebook channels to stay connected with their community of fans around the world. The improvisational nature of these sessions make each one singular as the group incorporates live samples, guitar, and vocals into the sets. The group has also shared a Spotify playlist with highlights from their daily sets. Follow it here.



SOFI TUKKER would like to encourage fans wishing to help with relief efforts to consider donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund to support those in our communities most at risk from the pandemic. PLUS1 is working with leading non-profit organizations* Sweet Relief, Centre for Disaster Philanthropy, World Central Kitchen, Partners In Health, Trans Lifeline, and several local organizations around the country to provide immediate assistance to the following:

Musicians and music industry workers affected. Funds raised will go towards medical expenses, lodging, clothing, food and other vital living expenses to those impacted due to sickness or loss of work

Those whose physical health, mental health, safety and well-being are most at risk to the impacts of the pandemic at home and globally

DANCING ON THE PEOPLE REMIX EP Tracklist

1. Purple Hat (Dillon Francis Remix)

2. Swing (Vini Vici & Whiteno1se Remix)

3. Swing (Bandi Remix)

4. Fantasy (Tommie Sunshine & Disco Fries Remix)

5. Purple Hat (Dux n Bass Remix)

6. Purple Hat (KC Lights Remix)

7. Fantasy (Rocket Pengwin Remix)



RESCHEDULED EU SHOWS:

July 4 - Kiev, Ukraine @ Bel Etage

July 6 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

July 10 - Moscow, Russia @ Festival TBA

Photo Credit: Squid





