SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Drops Holiday Song 'My Favorite Christmas'

In celebration of the holiday season, 11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark’s original Christmas song, “My Favorite Christmas,” is debuting today alongside a new rendition of the classic, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

Of the songs, produced by Jordan Brooke Hamlin (Indigo Girls, KT Tunstall), Clark shares, “I love a classic Christmas song. That’s what Shane McAnally and I were trying to write when we wrote ‘My Favorite Christmas.’ I hope it conveys that melancholy feeling that we can feel when we are missing someone around the holidays.”

The new music follows Clark’s acclaimed self-titled album, which was produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and released earlier this year via Warner Records (stream/purchase here). The album consists of 11 vulnerable tracks including “Dear Insecurity,” her “stunning” (Rolling Stone) collaboration with Carlile.

Known for her powerful live performances, Clark made her headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium earlier this week, where she received a proclamation from Aftyn Behn, the representative for District 51 in the Tennessee House of Representatives. Clark will continue to tour through this fall including upcoming headline shows at Seattle’s Washington Hall (sold out), Portland’s Aladdin Theater, San Francisco’s Bimbo’s 365 Club and Los Angeles’ Troubadour (sold out). See below for complete tour itinerary.

Clark was also recently featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series, performing three songs from the new album—“Northwest,” “Tell Her You Don’t Love Her” and “Ain’t Enough Rocks”—and returned to NBC’s “TODAY” to perform “Come Back To Me” earlier this year.

The release adds to another landmark year for Clark, who also won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards for Shucked, the hit new musical comedy she composed the music and lyrics for alongside longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally.

Reflecting on the new album, Clark shares, “This album is a return home to me in many ways. Musically it’s the rawest I’ve been since 12 Stories and maybe even rawer. When Brandi and I sat down and talked about working together, one thing that really intrigued me was her saying ‘I see it as your return to the northwest.’ (Since the two of us are both from Washington state). That comment inspired so much for me. It took me back to where and how I grew up. ‘Northwest’ and ‘She Smoked In The House’ were both a result of that early conversation. Working with another recording artist on this project was such a gift that I didn’t even know I needed and changed the way I want to write songs and make records moving forward. My hope is that anyone who hears this album will feel the heart that I put into every note of it.”

Carlile adds, “Brandy is one of the greatest songwriters I’ve ever known. And I feel like I now know exactly who Brandy Clark is through the portal of this singular brilliantly written album. When I heard the songs for this album, they took me back to the first time I heard Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. I was thinking about Tom Petty, The Pretenders, Kim Richey, Sheryl Crow, Shelby Lynne and the soul of 90s Americana before it had a name.

Brandy’s voice is like a friend you’ve had your whole life the second you hear it. I know I’m not alone in feeling this way. This is her moment. This is the one. Sometimes an artist only gets one shot at an album like this in their life. This is the time Brandy has chosen to reveal herself to the world as an artist and a woman and I was blessed beyond measure to be the person she trusted to support and facilitate that swan dive.”

In addition to Clark and Carlile, the album also includes special guests Derek Trucks and Lucius as well as Matt Chamberlain on drums, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, Dave Palmer on piano, Jedd Hughes on guitar, Kyleen King on viola, Josh Neumann on cello, Sista Strings (aka Monique and Chauntee Ross) on cello and violin, Steve Fishell on pedal steel and Jay Carlile on background vocals and harmonica.

Clark is one of her generation’s most respected songwriters and musicians. In addition to writing songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the GRAMMY-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow,” Clark has released three acclaimed albums of her own including 2020’s Your Life is A Record.

The album landed on best-of-the-year lists at Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety and more and led NPR Music to call her, “a storyteller of the highest caliber,” The New Yorker to declare, “No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is” and Slate to proclaim, “one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre).”

BRANDY CLARK TOUR DATES

October 29—Seattle, WA—Washington Hall* (SOLD OUT)

October 30—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater*

November 2—Grass Valley, CA—The Center for the Arts*

November 3—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365 Club*

November 4—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour#* (SOLD OUT)

January 18-21—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend

March 1-8, 2024—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise

*with special guest SistaStrings