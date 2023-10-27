SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Drops Holiday Song 'My Favorite Christmas'

The release adds to another landmark year for Clark, who also won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards for Shucked.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Drops Holiday Song 'My Favorite Christmas'

In celebration of the holiday season, 11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark’s original Christmas song, “My Favorite Christmas,” is debuting today alongside a new rendition of the classic, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

Of the songs, produced by Jordan Brooke Hamlin (Indigo Girls, KT Tunstall), Clark shares, “I love a classic Christmas song. That’s what Shane McAnally and I were trying to write when we wrote ‘My Favorite Christmas.’ I hope it conveys that melancholy feeling that we can feel when we are missing someone around the holidays.”

The new music follows Clark’s acclaimed self-titled album, which was produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and released earlier this year via Warner Records (stream/purchase here). The album consists of 11 vulnerable tracks including “Dear Insecurity,” her “stunning” (Rolling Stone) collaboration with Carlile. 

Known for her powerful live performances, Clark made her headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium earlier this week, where she received a proclamation from Aftyn Behn, the representative for District 51 in the Tennessee House of Representatives. Clark will continue to tour through this fall including upcoming headline shows at Seattle’s Washington Hall (sold out), Portland’s Aladdin Theater, San Francisco’s Bimbo’s 365 Club and Los Angeles’ Troubadour (sold out). See below for complete tour itinerary. 

Clark was also recently featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series, performing three songs from the new album—“Northwest,” “Tell Her You Don’t Love Her” and “Ain’t Enough Rocks”—and returned to NBC’s “TODAY” to perform “Come Back To Me” earlier this year. 

The release adds to another landmark year for Clark, who also won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards for Shucked, the hit new musical comedy she composed the music and lyrics for alongside longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. 

Reflecting on the new album, Clark shares, “This album is a return home to me in many ways. Musically it’s the rawest I’ve been since 12 Stories and maybe even rawer. When Brandi and I sat down and talked about working together, one thing that really intrigued me was her saying ‘I see it as your return to the northwest.’ (Since the two of us are both from Washington state). That comment inspired so much for me. It took me back to where and how I grew up. ‘Northwest’ and ‘She Smoked In The House’ were both a result of that early conversation. Working with another recording artist on this project was such a gift that I didn’t even know I needed and changed the way I want to write songs and make records moving forward. My hope is that anyone who hears this album will feel the heart that I put into every note of it.”

Carlile adds, “Brandy is one of the greatest songwriters I’ve ever known. And I feel like I now know exactly who Brandy Clark is through the portal of this singular brilliantly written album. When I heard the songs for this album, they took me back to the first time I heard Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. I was thinking about Tom Petty, The Pretenders, Kim Richey, Sheryl Crow, Shelby Lynne and the soul of 90s Americana before it had a name.

Brandy’s voice is like a friend you’ve had your whole life the second you hear it. I know I’m not alone in feeling this way. This is her moment. This is the one. Sometimes an artist only gets one shot at an album like this in their life. This is the time Brandy has chosen to reveal herself to the world as an artist and a woman and I was blessed beyond measure to be the person she trusted to support and facilitate that swan dive.”

In addition to Clark and Carlile, the album also includes special guests Derek Trucks and Lucius as well as Matt Chamberlain on drums, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, Dave Palmer on piano, Jedd Hughes on guitar, Kyleen King on viola, Josh Neumann on cello, Sista Strings (aka Monique and Chauntee Ross) on cello and violin, Steve Fishell on pedal steel and Jay Carlile on background vocals and harmonica. 

Clark is one of her generation’s most respected songwriters and musicians. In addition to writing songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the GRAMMY-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow,” Clark has released three acclaimed albums of her own including 2020’s Your Life is A Record.

The album landed on best-of-the-year lists at Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety and more and led NPR Music to call her, “a storyteller of the highest caliber,” The New Yorker to declare, “No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is” and Slate to proclaim, “one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre).” 

BRANDY CLARK TOUR DATES

October 29—Seattle, WA—Washington Hall* (SOLD OUT)

October 30—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater*

November 2—Grass Valley, CA—The Center for the Arts*

November 3—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365 Club*

November 4—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour#* (SOLD OUT)

January 18-21—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend

March 1-8, 2024—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise

*with special guest SistaStrings



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Call Sender Share Their Timeless Debut Lost To The Storm Photo
Call Sender Share Their Timeless Debut 'Lost To The Storm'

Call Sender shares their timeless debut album 'Lost To The Storm', featuring the title track 'Wilderness'. The jazz-funk duo is a collaboration between UK-based Paul Elliott and US-based Michael Reed. The album showcases a fusion of funky drums and Chinese zither.

2
Cawston Share Safe With Me Photo
Cawston Share 'Safe With Me'

Cawston Share releases new single 'Safe With Me' - listen now! After re-branding in 2021, Cawston released their first single ''June Sixteenth,' followed by 'The More You Stay Away.' The band — Jenna Johnson (vocals),  Alexis Artiga (guitar + vocals), and Devin Corbach (drums) — traffics in energetic rhythms and pop melodies.

3
Frank Sinatras Platinum Out Today Celebrating Anniversary Photo
Frank Sinatra's 'Platinum' Out Today Celebrating Anniversary

The  44-track set features a cross-section of his most beloved songs and sought-after rarities. From the swinging “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and ebullient “Come Fly With Me” to the breathtaking “Moonlight in Vermont” and torch song “Only The Lonely,” the set also includes previously unreleased tracks culled from the Capitol vaults.

4
Natalie Jane Releases Intrusive Thoughts Photo
Natalie Jane Releases 'Intrusive Thoughts'

The 10-song EP will feature four brand new original songs – including her new single, “Intrusive Thoughts,” which she dropped now – plus six of her earlier singles. Natalie captures the doubts and fears that play like a loop in the mind after a heartbreak on “Intrusive Thoughts.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD