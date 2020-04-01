SHAED to Perform on MTV's Instagram Live Tonight

As SHAED gears up to release their debut album later this year via Photo Finish Records, the band is set to perform a special #AloneTogether Jam Session live tonight via MTV's Instagram account.

With the global success of their multi-platinum hit "Trampoline" - which has 1+ BILLION streams worldwide and just went double-platinum in the US - SHAED has spent the past year headlining sold out tours and playing festival stages all over the world.

The band has recently performed live on Dick Clark's Rockin' New Years Eve, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers and more.

For all up-to-date information on new music and performances, please stay tuned to www.shaedband.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories