S. Carey & John Raymond to Release Collaborative Album 'Shadowlands'

Their new album will be released on September 15.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

S. Carey & John Raymond to Release Collaborative Album 'Shadowlands'

GRAMMY-nominated trumpeter John Raymond and Bon Iver sideman S. Carey announced a September 15th release date for their collaborative album Shadowlands.

The album announcement comes with the first single “Calling,” which BrooklynVegan described as “a layered, unfolding ballad with soothing, almost ambient vocals and synths and stirring flutters of trumpet and flugelhorn.” The album was produced by Sun Chung, and will be released on the Libellule Editions imprint of Chung’s Red Hook Records.

“‘Calling’ is the song that revealed itself as the true confluence of our two sounds, our two approaches to songwriting, and became the springboard for what the entire album could be,” says S. Carey. It begins with a hypnotically pulsing hook that Raymond played on a prepared upright piano with putty on the strings. Once his flugelhorn and Carey’s voice enter overtop, they weave in and out of each other effortlessly.

The song blossoms as new layers are gradually added including Aaron Parks on acoustic piano, Jeremy Boettcher on bass, Dave Devine on electric guitar, and Chris Thomson on woodwinds, and it culminates with a soaring flugelhorn solo to the end. As Raymond says, “Sonically, lyrically, and harmonically, the song has this earthy yet ethereal quality to it. It’s always been a sort of north star for the project, so it’s only fitting that it’s the first peek into the Shadowlands world.”

For S. Carey and John Raymond, the opportunity to collaborate has been a long time in the making. After meeting as music students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where they studied both classical and jazz music, Carey and Raymond’s careers went in very different directions. Carey would become the right-hand man for Justin Vernon (aka Bon Iver), collaborate with the likes of Sufjan Stevens and Bruce Hornsby among others, and release four albums to critical acclaim from Pitchfork, NPR, and more.

Simultaneously, Raymond was carving out a career as an internationally-recognized jazz trumpeter, “steering jazz in the right direction” (Downbeat Magazine) by releasing eight albums of his own and collaborating on many more, including four nominated for a GRAMMY. 

The two reunited in 2018 when Raymond sat in with Carey on tour, and they started to float the idea of working on a collaborative project. An initial round of sessions in 2019 yielded the opening two tracks of the album, but much of the other music was still in experimental form until Raymond shared it with Sun Chung, who was producing for ECM Records at the time. Chung took an interest immediately and came on board to further develop the project. 

The result is Raymond and Carey’s upcoming co-release, Shadowlands, a stunning, gorgeous collection of songs uprooted from simple genre descriptors. Recorded in the woods of Eau Claire, Wisconsin where the two met almost twenty years ago, the music combines the warmth and beauty of Carey’s aesthetic with the improvisational, spontaneous nature of Raymond’s, blurring the lines between indie folk, forward-thinking jazz, lush pop, and atmospheric electronic music.

Soaring and anthemic moments are balanced with the intimate and meditative, giving way to a wide range of expression. Surrounding Carey’s breathy vocals and Raymond’s lyrical horn is an earthy sonic landscape that blends acoustic and electronic textures effortlessly, and the subtle, electric moments of musical interplay throughout the album repeatedly invite you deeper into their new musical world. 

Photo Credit: Kyle Lehman



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Brian Setzer to Embark On Rockabilly Riot Fall Tour Photo
Brian Setzer to Embark On 'Rockabilly Riot' Fall Tour

Marking his first live shows in over four years, the “ROCKABILLY RIOT” tour will kick off September 27 at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ and includes stops in Nashville, TN (at the historic Ryman Auditorium), Foxwoods Casino, Cincinnati, Chicago (Waukegan) and others before wrapping in Minneapolis (his adopted hometown).

2
Video: Tanya Tucker Releases When the Rodeo Is Over Music Video Photo
Video: Tanya Tucker Releases 'When the Rodeo Is Over' Music Video

The official music video for 2x Grammy-winning entertainment legend and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker’s new song, “When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?),” premiered yesterday via CMT, making its broadcast premiere on CMT, CMT Music, CMT Equal Play on PlutoTV and Paramount Times Square Billboards.

3
Liars Announce Limited Edition Recycled Vinyl Release Of WIXIW Photo
Liars Announce Limited Edition Recycled Vinyl Release Of 'WIXIW'

WIXIW was the continuation of a flawless run of album releases. From the first teaser on through the two singles,“No.1 Against the Rush” and its Todd Cole-directed horror film, and 'Brats' with its accompanying nightmarish computer-generated video by the artist Ian Cheng, the album was immediately hard to shake.

4
Eric Nam Shares New Single House on a Hill Photo
Eric Nam Shares New Single 'House on a Hill'

Korean-American entertainer, singer-songwriter, and actor Eric Nam has released his highly anticipated single, “House on a Hill,” available to stream and purchase here via The Orchard. The new single was produced by longtime collaborator Rabitt. Eric also wrote the song with Rabitt, Madison Simmen and Riley Biederer.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50
Kim Petras Continues 'Feed the Best' Takeover With WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE & 'Call Her Daddy' AppearancesKim Petras Continues 'Feed the Best' Takeover With WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE & 'Call Her Daddy' Appearances
Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single 'Nothing We Can't Get Through'Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single 'Nothing We Can't Get Through'
Velvet Starlings Share New Single 'HG Wells'Velvet Starlings Share New Single 'HG Wells'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD