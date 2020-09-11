Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts' Album 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere' Out September 18

Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts will release their new album 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere' on September 18th via Wicked Cool Records.

The follow up to 2019's 'This Is The Sound' (which won an Independent Music Award for 'Best Indie Album'), 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere' was written by Ryan during a long road trip across the USA with his dog Peaches, while coming to terms with his recent divorce. He filmed the trek, which resulted in 'Communique'-- an inspiring and deeply personal mini-documentary, part five of which debuted this week on Glide Magazine. Check back on the site each week for new episodes, all leading up to the release of 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.'

Ryan describes the album as, "a group of songs about heartbreak, and finding yourself."

A transatlantic collaboration, Ryan hails from just outside of Fort Worth, TX, while his backing band The Harlequin Ghosts are based in the U.K.

Ryan recently met up on Zoom with comedian Drew Carey and musician/songwriter Kay Hanley (who guests on album track "OH NO") to talk songwriting and a lot more. Watch their entire conversation on American Songwriter: https://americansongwriter.com/watch-as-drew-carey-interviews-ryan-hamilton-the-harlequin-ghosts-and-letters-to-cleos-kay-hanley/.

On Friday, September 11at 5:15pm, Americana Highways will host a special live stream set from Ryan Hamilton on their Facebook Page. Check out the FB event page and RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/923333398152811/.

