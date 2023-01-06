RuPaul Releases New Album 'Black Butta'

RuPaul has released a new album ahead of tonight's premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race. "Black Butta" is now available on all streaming platforms.

The new 10 track album features Skeltal Ki and Eric Kupper.

RuPaul currently stars in "RuPaul's Drag Race" franchise and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars", which are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producers for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

RuPaul Charles previously starred in AJ & The Queen on Netflix. He previously worked on J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and with RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE producer World of Wonder on a half-hour dramedy based on his life, which was set at Hulu.

Listen to the new album here: