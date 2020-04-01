Roy Blues Releases New Single

Meet Roy Blues, the moniker for Melbourne producer Ryan D'Sylva who makes a serious impact on the sound spectrum.

Meticulous in his craft, Ryan has nurtured the creation of his forthcoming EP, working out the foundations that define its sound. Sitting somewhere between a dark club sphere and a euphoric groove, it's no surprise the likes of DJ Boring, Roland Tings and CC:Disco have supported his work.

If there's ever a time when machines do take over, it'll be 'Brainwax' scoring the revolution. A beautifully coarse statement, the debut single is a shimmering piece of music, a track of two worlds, half man half machine. Kicking off with saintly cries and bell chimes, the track soon dives into an instrumental hook like no other. The dynamics of the percussion shine throughout, with the track never ceasing to grow until its final climax.

The design for GLRY002 comes from prolific Melbourne designer Bradley Pinkerton. Having developed a core following in the Australian underground sphere, Bradley's designs have since been globally applauded, leading to recent projects with Harry Styles, Kelsey Lu and Justin Bieber. The EP artwork is inspired by rolling textures and blooming flowers. The tracks are audibly rich and billowing which is a strong theme throughout the artwork.

This is a bold opening statement from the Melbourne based artist and with a debut EP not too far away, we wait to see which other sonic realms we're taken to.

Roy Blues - Brain Wax Single Out Now via Gallery Recordings.





