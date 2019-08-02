Rosier Debut New Single

The first single from Rosier's self-titled EP, "Vie Pénible" is a wistful nod to youth and the inevitable passage of time. Its arching, multi-chord vocals and cyclical melodies wrap the listener in a place of disorientation and exploration, reminiscent of the struggle faced in discovering our truest self. "This was the first traditional Québécois folk song we all could deeply relate to," say the band, who celebrate their tenth year together this July.

"Vie Pénible" marks a pivot indicative of a new direction for these ever re-inventive and developing musicians. Rosier's EP is set to release on September 27, 2019.



Atwood Magazine premiered "Vie Pénible" and said "the Montréal based band reimagine age-old folk songs in a fresh context, uniting the ancient and the modern, the traditional and the unorthodox, and the timeless with fleeting, the momentary."

Listen here:





