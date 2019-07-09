Rose Of The West Announce Fall Tour Dates

Milwaukee's Rose Of The West have announced North American tour dates in support of the band's debut album out now on Communicating Vessels (order). The upcoming tour will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York City and more. All upcoming shows are listed below. Tickets can be purchased here.

Rose Of The West loosely threads dark and brooding strands throughout its newest songs to bind its temperate-but-temperamental style of pop. The result is a beautifully structured, soft-blooming, Technicolor Lynchian dreamscape with just the right amount of sparkle amidst the dark shadows to catch the eye. Are you awake or still sleeping? Are these thoughts your own or are they driven by the characters who populate your dreams?



Driving these hazy dream-currents of music are frosty synths, radiant warmth from guitar and piano, nimble bass lines and a tempestuous, gutsy kick from clear-cut percussion. Rose of the West leader, Gina Barrington, brings it all together with her crystalline-but-sultry vocals, twisting and turning lyrics over like talismans. And no matter how dark, Barrington's most desolate words always seem to hold the possibility of turning those single sparks into bright flames.

Rose Of The West is:

Gina Barrington - vocals, guitar

Thomas Gilbert - guitar, synthesizer

Erin Wolf - keyboards, vocals, harmonium

Cedric LeMoyne - bass

Dave Power - drums

Tour Dates

07.27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Brady Street Festival

08.01 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

08.03 - Birmingham, AL @ Secret Stages

08.17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Ayre In The Square

09.12 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

09.13 - Lansing, MI @ Mac's Bar

09.14 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Taven

09.16 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Club Upstairs

09.17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

09.19 - New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge

09.21 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

09.22 - Millville, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr Smalls

09.24 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

09.25 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

09.26 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop





