Rose Hotel Shares New Single WRITE HOME, Debut Album Out 5/31

Rose Hotel, aka Atlanta-based singer-songwriter and frontwoman Jordan Reynolds, is set to release her debut LP, I Will Only Come When It's A Yes, on May 31, 2019 and it is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp. The album features nearly a dozen musicians from Atlanta, GA's emerging indie scene - members of Material Girls, Neighbor Lady, Shepherds, Karaoke, and Palm Sunday. Two years ago, Reynolds relocated to Atlanta from Bowling Green, KY and immediately embedded herself in the tight-knit and supportive community of like-minded musicians whom she came to work with, live amongst, and love. Her collaborations within this bourgeoning community produced a fuller, more polished evolution of the lo-fi, bedroom origins on 2017's Always A Good Reason EP.

Listen here:

Having attended 11 different schools growing up, Reynolds has never spent too long in one place and this theme of leaving loved ones behind threads throughout her stunning debut full-length. The new songs dissect crumbling relationships and the disorienting feelings of striking out on your own but also embody the peace that's found in embracing the new. With the third single, "Write Home," Reynolds examines emotions surrounding leaving people and places behind in order to move forward in your life, while still wanting to maintain your connection to them.

LISTEN: "WRITE HOME" VIA YOUTUBE // SPOTIFY

Rose Hotel On Tour:

May 31 - 529 - Atlanta, GA

June 1 - Flicker - Athens, GA

June 19 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY

June 20 - Hungry Brain - Chicago, IL

June 21 - Tidball's - Bowling Green, KY

June 22 - 5 Spot - Nashville, TN

July 11 - DWELL - Washington, DC

July 12 - Boot and Saddle - Philadelphia, PA





