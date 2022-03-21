Rosa Linn Unveils Her New Single 'Snap'

21-year-old Armenia singer-songwriter-producer Rosa Linn has been selected to represent her country in Eurovision Song Contest 2022 and she just released "SNAP" via Nvak Collective, the single and music video she's chosen for the international songwriting competition.

Produced by Alex Salibian (Harry Styles, Young The Giant, The Head and the Heart), the soaring track showcases Rosa's beautiful strength and vulnerability while sorting out her feelings of a love that is no more.

"I think we've all been at a snapping point, where it felt like there's no way out and that the entire world is just crumbling down around you," Rosa shares. "You start questioning everything, including yourself. I have been there. And what I realized was that I had the strength to shape my reality - it just took getting out of my own way and finding inner-peace. It's all about self-love and accepting that you are enough. Writing 'Snap' was a form of therapy for me and I hope that it can be that for others who are also going through hard times."

Rosa will perform "SNAP" live from Turin, Italy on May 10 as part of the Eurovision Song Contest first round semifinals, which are followed by the second round semifinals on May 12 and the grand finale May 14. Throughout the process Rosa will have someone close that she can lean on, Nvak Collective co-founder and CEO Tamar Kaprelian who also represented Armenia in the 2015 competition.

"From the outside looking in, the odds seemed like they were against me - an unknown girl from a small town in Armenia," Rosa says. "But the power of manifestation is real when it is combined with hard work, persistence, and just putting oneself out there. I'm excited to let people into my inner-world through my music. And I'm beyond honoured to be able to represent my beloved country on the biggest stage in Europe."

Her ambitions don't end there. "I want to be the first female music producer of my country," Rosa shares. And that doesn't take away from the many "firsts" she has already accomplished in her young career: the first Armenian artist signed internationally to a U.S. based label (Nvak Collective) and the first Armenian artist to secure a publishing deal with Warner Chappell.

Her debut single, "KING" featuring Kiiara released September 2021, has over 1 million streams, charted #65 in Armenia, and has been added to several high-profile playlists including Spotify's Vibes Right Now, Apple Music's New In Indie & New In Pop, Vevo's Incoming Pop, and support on YouTube Music's official socials.

Listen to the new single here: