Ron Pope Confirms U.S. Tour Dates

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ron Pope announces a string of U.S. tour dates, kicking off January 10, 2020 inNashville; purchase tickets HERE. You can find a complete list of dates below. Pope's new LP, Bone Structure, will be released next spring via his own Brooklyn Basement Records. He has released two singles from the forthcoming record thus far, "Take The Edge Off" and "Practice What I Preach," which premiered via The Boot.

"Writing these songs reminded me of where I've been and how hard it was to claw my way out of that pit of my own creation," Pope says of the new record, "I don't miss who I used to be...Having to stare at those ancient reflections of myself through this process has not always been so easy, but I've tried to be as honest as I can stand to be."

Bone Structure follows the release of 2018's Worktapes EP and is Pope's first studio album since 2017's Work. He cites Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, the Carter Family, Patsy Cline, George Jones, as a few of his inspirations for the new album, as well as his one-year-old daughter. After becoming a father last year, he abandoned an album's worth of recording sessions and found a renewed purpose for Bone Structure: To explain his perspective on the world to his daughter in the event he was no longer there. This drastic change of direction inspired some songs on the album to speak directly to his child, and others to illuminate life lessons Pope has collected.

"When I became a father, I spent a lot of time fixating on the things I don't know and what I wasn't taught," Pope explains, "What can I do better than the people who raised me and what should I borrow from them?" He goes on the say, "The narratives on this album are only part of what I wanted to share with my child. This record is also meant to take her on a sonic journey through my influences...I guess she's influencing me now, too."

Pope has surpassed 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, sold out shows in more than 20 countries, sold over two million digital tracks, had over 350 million streams on Spotify, 825 million plays on Pandora and 150 million views on YouTube. His music has been featured on NBC's "The Voice," CW's "Vampire Diaries," "90210," and multiple seasons of FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance," which sent two of his albums into the top 100 on iTunes simultaneously. Independently, Pope has written and produced six full-length albums; Work, Ron Pope & The Nighthawks, Atlanta, Calling Off The Dogs and Daylight. In 2015, he co-founded his own label, Brooklyn Basement Records, with his wife & manager, Blair.

RON POPE LIVE

January 10 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN

January 11 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

January 14 Great Hall Toronto, ON

January 15 Union Stage Washington DC

January 16 Foundry at Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

January 17 Sinclair Boston, MA

January 18 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

January 22 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN

January 24 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

January 25 In The Venue Salt Lake City, UT

January 27 Neumos Seattle, WA

January 28 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

January 30 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

January 31 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA

February 1 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

February 3 Bronze Peacock Houston, TX

February 5 3Ten @ ACL Austin, TX

February 6 Granada Dallas, TX

February 8 Terminal West Atlanta, GA

Photo credit: Nicole Mago





