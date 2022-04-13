Rolling Stones to Release 'Licked Live in NYC' Restored Collection

In 1964, The Rolling Stones arrived to absolute mayhem for their first show in NYC, after the release of their debut album The Rolling Stones. Having played New York City multiple times, at several venues, it was only fitting that in January 2003, as part of their 40th anniversary tour, they made it a point to return to New York's most celebrated arena... Madison Square Garden.

The Rolling Stones' 40-year celebration tour with the NYC crowd bearing witness to a razor-sharp performance is evidenced throughout this entire set.

On June 10, Mercury Studios will proudly present Licked Live In NYC on DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, as well as a standalone 2CD and 3LP. Originally released in 2003 as an HBO special and as part of the Four Flicks package, this concert has been fully restored and remastered with four previously unreleased songs: "Start Me Up", "Tumbling Dice", "Gimme Shelter", and "Sympathy For The Devil."

Joining Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts were Darryl Jones (bass, backing vocals), Chuck Leavell (keyboards, backing vocals), Bobby Keys (saxophone), Bernard Fowler (backing vocals), Lisa Fischer (backing vocals), Blondie Chaplin (backing vocals, acoustic guitar/ percussion), Tim Ries (saxophone, keyboards), Kent Smith (trumpet), and Michael Davis (trombone) who set the Garden's stage ablaze. Kicking off with "Street Fighting Man", the Rolling Stones made their way through "Angie", "Midnight Rambler", "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" and "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)", to name a few, as well as "Honky Tonk Women" with a special guest appearance by Sheryl Crow.

The addition of three bonus performances from Amsterdam and rehearsal footage gives an insider's view of the Rolling Stones gearing up for this tour. The SD Blu-ray package includes the additional 51-minute documentary Tip Of The Tongue, which captures the conception and preparation of the Live Licks tour's innovative three show / three venue approach. Inspired to switch up venues on a nightly basis between arenas, ballrooms, or theaters, and setlists along with it, the band are captured preparing for this tour from the recording studio in Paris to the rehearsals in Toronto.

A dynamic performance delivered at one of the most celebrated of venues, Rolling Stones Licked Live In NYC showcases a landmark, celebratory moment in the lives of the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band.

