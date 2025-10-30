Rock Band O.A.R. Unveils Expansive 'O.A.R. Three Decades Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock band O.A.R. has announced the O.A.R Three Decades Tour, an expansive North American run celebrating the band’s three-decade journey. In celebration, O.A.R. has released a brand-new single, “Where We Are Right Now,” available now on all streaming platforms.

“When we started playing songs together in a basement in Rockville, Maryland in 1996 we had big dreams of being a real deal touring band. We imagined playing our songs throughout the country, living life on the road, telling our stories to the world,” said frontman Marc Roberge. "The fact we've gotten to live that life for the last 30 years is a testament to the power of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you - to every fan who made our dreams come true. We can't wait to see each and every one of you out there on the Three Decades Tour."

Featuring all of the band’s hits songs and a lineup of special guests including Gavin DeGraw, Phantom Planet, Lisa Loeb and KT Tunstall, the tour will bring O.A.R.’s live show to amphitheaters, arenas, and landmark venues across the U.S., kicking off June 19 in Vail, CO at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced tour will be available through the O.A.R. artist presale beginning Tuesday, November 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale starting Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, please visit here.

Formed in Rockville, Maryland, in 1996, O.A.R. includes Marc Roberge (lead vocals, guitar), Richard On (lead guitar, backing vocals), Chris Culos (drums), and Jerry DePizzo (saxophone, guitar, backing vocals). Over the last thirty years, O.A.R. has sold out Madison Square Garden twice, headlined Red Rocks Amphitheatre more than a dozen times, and earned multiple Platinum and Gold certifications. This tour will see them perform across the nation’s most celebrated venues, including The Greek Theatre, Red Rocks and Jones Beach.

Last month, O.A.R. celebrated the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Stories of a Stranger with a special edition, revisiting the era that produced hit singles like “Love and Memories,” “Lay Down,” and “Heard the World.” Stories Of A Stranger 20th Anniversary Edition is coming Friday, December 5 with 4 bonus tracks – pre-order HERE.

O.A.R. Three Decades Tour Dates

+With Gavin DeGraw

#With Phantom Planet

^With Lisa Loeb

*With KT Tunstall

June 19 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater +#

June 20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

July 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

July 24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

July 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann +^

July 26 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront +^

July 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater +^

July 30 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion +^

July 31 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery +^

August 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park +^

August 4 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +^

August 5 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater +^

August 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre +^

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre +^

August 9 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre +^

August 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic +^

August 14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater +^

August 15 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +^

August 18 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD (on sale date TBD)

August 19 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater +

August 21 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater +^

August 28 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater +*

August 29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +*

August 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +*

September 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +*

September 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +*

September 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center +*

September 5 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre +*

September 6 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +*

September 10 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor +*

September 11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +*

September 12 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater +*

September 13 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion +*

September 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

September 17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +*

September 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater +*

September 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center +*

September 20 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +*

November 12 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa +*

November 13 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live +*

November 14 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre +*

November 15 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando +*

About O.A.R.:

Creating an expansive catalog beginning with 1997’s The Wanderer, O.A.R. has earned RIAA Gold certifications, three Top 15 Billboard 200 debuts, and collaborated with everyone from Robert Redford and Goo Goo Dolls to Wiz Khalifa and DJ Premier. Their latest album, The Arcade, features the fan favorite “In the Clouds.” O.A.R. members, Marc Roberge and Jerry DePizzo, are also founding partners of the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, a multi-day celebration of music and community.

Through their charity, Heard The World Fund, O.A.R. have raised millions for education, sustainability, and pediatric cancer causes. Heading into their 30th year in 2026, Marc Roberge, Richard On, Chris Culos, and Jerry DePizzo are still having a blast as brothers—and it shows every time they take the stage.