Roc Nation's Bobby Fishscale Drops New Video 'Dreamin'

The new EP is called "The Last Re-Up."

Bobby Fishscale just released the second visual, Dreaming off his recent EP - The Last Re-Up today. In the visual, shot by Nitro4K, you can see Bobby in his element rapping about the struggles of still navigating through every day life while embracing his personal come up.

The Roc Nation artist, is known for his flawless delivery and cutting edge lyricism, Bobby Fishscale has been a burgeoning phenom that continues to grab the attention of fans, media and influencers alike. The Last Re-Up has hard-hitting tracks with fiery features from artists such as Bigga Rankin, Peewee Longway, DJ Rel, Jimbo, Mook Boy, and Tafia.

Alongside his signing and EP, Bobby Fischale has released his debut documentary, "A Day In The Bricks," shot and edited by X NTRO4K. In the documentary fans will get a first-hand glimpse into life growing up in Quincy Florida - the time leading up to his deal with Roc Nation, as well as how the streets have influenced Bobby Fishscale's musical journey.

This mini doc displays his struggle, Florida's donk lifestyle, Bobby's close friends and family while presenting his current success leading to a major label deal.

Listen to the new single here:

