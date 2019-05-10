Robnhood Tra Releases TRAPPIN WORLDWIDE

May. 10, 2019  

Robnhood Tra Releases TRAPPIN WORLDWIDE

Today, rising Atlanta rapper Robnhood Tra released a new song titled "Trappin Worldwide." The track administers Tra's philosophical guidelines for surviving the streets; "Keep your heart cold as ice," he raps over the piano-laden production. "Trappin Worldwide" arrives on the heels of Tra's latest banger "Thirty8," which has amassed 2 million streams to date and captured attention from the likes of Pitchfork, XXL,

WorldStarHipHop and HipHopDX (to name a few). Stay tuned for more and look out for Robnhood Tra's new project Ferrari In The Junkyard coming in June!

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, newcomer Robnhood Tra emerged in 2018 with the June release of his debut mixtape Exit 66. As one of 17 children, his stage name stems from the deep responsibility he felt over his family at a young age. After a difficult and defining period in his life, he had truly earned the nickname "Robnhood" - stealing from the rich to feed the poor. Just one year ago, Tra was in jail and featured on A&E's 60 Days In. Now, he's on his way to stardom. Robnhood Tra made the decision to focus on the hobby that had served as his therapy for years: music. He has put all of his time, efforts and energy towards honing his craft and laying the foundation down for a lasting career. The unapologetically honest lyrics on Exit 66 highlight Tra's innate ability to capture the emotion of each song in such a way as to make the listener truly feel what he's lived.



