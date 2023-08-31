Robert Finley Releases 'You Got It (And I Need It)'

The track is from his highly anticipated album, Black Bayou, due October 27.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves & More Photo 4 Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Robert Finley Releases 'You Got It (And I Need It)'

Robert Finley released “You Got It (And I Need It)” the third single from his highly anticipated album, Black Bayou, due October 27 via Easy Eye Sound. Pre-order Black Bayou HERE.

“You Got It (And I Need It)” is a swaggering soul number that showcases Finley’s sleek falsetto and growly vocals over laid-back grooves and killer solos.

Finley recorded Black Bayou at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville. It’s the fourth time the duo have worked together, although for this record they did things a little differently.

Rather than write songs beforehand—as they did on 2017’s Goin’ Platinum and 2021’s Sharecropper’s Son—they devised everything in the studio, with Auerbach leading a band of some of the finest players around: drummers Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) and Jeffrey Clemens (G. Love & Special Sauce), bassist Eric Deaton, and legendary Hill Country blues guitarist Kenny Brown along with vocalists Christy Johnson and LaQuindrelyn McMahon—who just happen to be Finley’s daughter and granddaughter.

They worked quickly, devising their parts spontaneously and getting everything in one take.

Black Bayou, is a portrait of North Louisiana from an insider who’s lived there all his life. It coalesces all of the vibrant genres bubbling in the bayou from southern soul, jazz, folk, blues, rock and roll and more. A vivid collection of songs that depict life in North Louisiana, with Finley playing the role of charismatic and knowledgeable tour guide.

Tales include surviving the jaws of an alligator on “Alligator Bait,” a true story of his grandfather using him as bait to catch an alligator when he was a child. “Nobody Wants To Be Lonely” is a poignant track spotlighting the generation forgotten in nursing homes across the nation.

Songs like “Miss Kitty,” a  tale of lust and love are an instant induction into the canon of the blues tradition. In all, a collection set to establish Finley as perhaps one of the last true bluesmen of our time and a truly original Louisiana storyteller who evokes the place and its unique culture for the rest of the world.

“It’s amazing to realize how much of an impact Louisiana has had on the world’s music,” says Dan Auerbach, “and Robert embodies all of that. He can play a blues song. He can play early rock and roll. He can play gospel. He can do anything, and a lot of that has to do with where he’s from.”

If Finley’s previous albums established him as a formidable blues and soul artist - overcoming losing his sight in his 60s to become a music star - Black Bayou, Finley hopes, will help put North Louisiana on the musical map and launch the next generation of stars. Finley still plays small clubs around the region—even the occasional nursing home.

Rather than move to where the music industry is, Finley is bringing the industry down to Bernice and working to boost regional acts and has plans for a new local recording studio in the works. “We got a lot of good talent down here in North Louisiana, but nobody’s really done much with it.” Finley stated, adding, “A lot of people just haven’t had the opportunity to record—or even just be heard. It worked for me, so I might as well try to help someone else get discovered, too.”

Tour dates:

Thursday, 26 October 2023 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn with Kai Strauss
Saturday, 4 November 2023 - Groningen, NL - Take Root Festival
Sunday, 5 November 2023 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique
Wednesday, 8 November 2023 - London, UK - Jazz Café
Thursday, 9 November 2023 - Manchester, UK - Blues Kitchen
Friday, 10 November 2023 - Pandrup, DK - Blues Heaven Festival
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 - Toulouse, FR - Salle Nougaro
Wednesday, 15 November 2023 - Saint-Nazaire, FR - VIP
Thursday, 16 November 2023 - Amiens, FR - La Lune des Pirates
Saturday, 18 November 2023 - Šumperk, CZ - Blues Alive Festival
Monday, 20 November 2023 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
Tuesday, 21 November 2023 - Paris, FR - Maroquinerie
Thursday, 23 November 2023 - La Roche-Sur-Yon, FR - Quai M
Friday, 24 November 2023 - La Rochelle, FR - La Sirène
Saturday, 25 November 2023 - Castres, FR - Lo Boegason
Sunday, 26 November 2023 - Saint-Etienne, FR - Le Fil

Photo Credit: Jim Herrington



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Babebee Shares New Single dreamZzz Photo
Babebee Shares New Single 'dreamZzz'

Babebee share their latest two-song single “dreamZzz” that expands upon their convention-breaking approach to music. The original track is driven by a rhythmic bassline accented by trip hop elements with celestial synths and computerized tones sprinkled throughout the glossy production. Watch the video now!

2
Dillon Francis Shares New Song Free With Alesso and Clementine Douglas Photo
Dillon Francis Shares New Song 'Free' With Alesso and Clementine Douglas

The new track is taken from Francis’ forthcoming Astralwerks album, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, and follows previous offerings “LA ON ACID” with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead, “Pretty People” featuring rising Turkish star INJI, “Don’t Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and EVAN GIIA—which went #1 at U.S. Dance Radio.

3
English Punk Rock Duo Soft Play Return With Punks Dead Photo
English Punk Rock Duo Soft Play Return With 'Punk's Dead'

Fresh on the heels of their raucous Reading & Leeds festival performances, English punk rock duo SOFT PLAY (formerly known as Slaves) make their long-awaited return with the new banger of a single ‘Punk’s Dead,’ which recently made its global premiere on BBC Radio 1 as Jack Saunders’ ‘Hottest Record In The World’.

4
zzzahara Unveils Hey Familiar Face From Forthcoming Album Tender Photo
zzzahara Unveils 'Hey Familiar Face' From Forthcoming Album 'Tender'

zzzahara shares a new track, “Hey Familiar Face,” alongside a video. Big shout to Madeleine Daste who animated the music video. She really captured the zzz vibe of sleepiness, late night drives, and loneliness.” The new track follows previously shared album offerings “I’d Like You To Leave,” “Girls On SSRIs Don’t Cry” and “Kensington.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak On Repeat'Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak On Repeat'
Able Machines Announces Sophomore LP & Shares 'Evidence'Able Machines Announces Sophomore LP & Shares 'Evidence'
JHart to Release 'Father's Son' TomorrowJHart to Release 'Father's Son' Tomorrow
Billboard Latin Music Week 'En Vivo' Concert Series Lineup UnveiledBillboard Latin Music Week 'En Vivo' Concert Series Lineup Unveiled

Videos

Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
SOME LIKE IT HOT