Rita Wilson, Matt Bomer, & Lauren Alaina Join Lineup for 2020 Concert for Love & Acceptance

The Academy of Country Music's charitable arm ACM Lifting Lives®, CMT, GLAAD and country music star and philanthropist Ty Herndon announced Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark, Billy Gilman, Kalie Shorr, Dennis Quaid, Lewis Brice, and Rita Wilson joined the lineup for the 2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance, set to take place as an online event June 30 amid the ongoing COVID19 crisis. Mickey Guyton will make a special appearance, as will actor, producer, and director Matt Bomer, who will introduce Wilson. As previously announced, two-time 2020 Grammy® winner Tanya Tucker will open the show. The event will be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and at www.F4LA.org/concert, with additional appearances and performances to be announced.

"This show just gets better and better each year, and while we would rather be doing it as a live event in Nashville, we know that we have the opportunity to reach so many more people with our message of love and acceptance through this one-time online format. And, of course, our message takes on an especially elevated meaning this year in light of all that is happening around us, and our hope is that on this night we can all stand together - not just for love and acceptance - but also for justice," said Herndon.

Produced by Herndon's newly formed charitable foundation, The Foundation for Love & Acceptance, the event will be co-hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth and CMT's Cody Alan, who has hosted the event alongside Herndon since 2017. GLAAD and ACM Lifting Lives® are the beneficiaries of event proceeds.

ACM Lifting Lives® is a first-time event partner in 2020 and will be allocating proceeds to its initiatives.

"ACM Lifting Lives is honored to join forces with Ty and the Concert for Love and Acceptance," said Lyndsay Cruz, Executive Director of ACM Lifting Lives. "We're honored to support the message of creating a more accepting environment and jumped at the opportunity to help inspire awareness, and healing, through the power of music."

For the third consecutive year, CMT returns as Presenting Partner of the event, with Cody Alan serving as co-host, a role he's held for the past four years. A well-known and respected veteran personality, producer and programmer in the broadcast industry, Alan is a past recipient of the ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year award, and host of CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT's flagship music TV show, delivered to over 90 million homes weekly, as well as host and executive producer of CMT After MidNite and CMT Radio Live, heard on 220+ stations, with nearly 8 million monthly listeners.

"This event has become one of the most meaningful events of the year for me, not only for the vital causes the show supports, but also because of generosity of the talent who support inclusion in the Country community. I'm thrilled to be back representing CMT, with the added bonus of bringing the show into country fans' living rooms. Proud without the crowd!" said Alan.

GLAAD and Herndon created the first Concert for Love and Acceptance in 2015 shortly after Herndon became the first male country artist to come out as gay. Event appearances and performances have included Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire, Lee Brice, Tyler Rich, Michael Ray, Rita Wilson, Chris Daughtry, Terri Clark, Chris Carmack, Gavin DeGraw, Crystal Gayle, Billy Gilman, Cassadee Pope, Calum Scott, Mickey Guyton, Levi Hummon, Cam, Cale Dodds, Tayla Lynn, Runaway June, Chely Wright, Billy Dean, Hunter Hayes, Brandon Stansell, Meghan Lindsey, Thompson Square, WWE Superstars, Meghan McCain, and more.

"GLAAD is proud to have been Ty Herndon's partner in this groundbreaking endeavor since 2015, and as we press on through this very difficult moment in the health and safety of our nation, LGBTQ Americans are especially vulnerable - including LGBTQ youth who may be isolating in homes that are not accepting of them. Many of them - and their families - are country music fans, and this event will send affirming messages of support and encouragement around the globe," said Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO of GLAAD.

Herndon will also serve as executive producer of the 2020 Concert for Love & Acceptance, alongside returning executive producer Zeke Stokes, who has been in that role since the Concert began in 2015. Stokes is President of the newly formed ZS STRATEGIES and a former Vice President of GLAAD.

For more information and ongoing updates, as well as to RSVP for the live online event, visit the Foundation for Love and Acceptance at www.F4LA.org.

