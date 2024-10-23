Rising Indie-Pop Artist Claudia Kate Releases New EP 'How Sweet'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising singer-songwriter Claudia Kate has released the final and title track of her introspective EP How Sweet. The evocative project delves into the complexities of life’s fleeting nature and the beauty that lies within it.

On ‘How Sweet’, Kate takes listeners on a journey through emotions of anxiety and self-doubt (“I ran my mouth / I burnt the candle at both ends”), ultimately arriving at a place of acceptance and gratitude (“what’s it gonna take for me to realise / I have to slow dance with my grief”). The track builds a gentle yet powerful narrative that reflects on life’s transience, underscoring the preciousness of every moment. The unique addition of voice messages from Claudia’s family and friends further enriches the song, as they share candid reflections on what makes life truly sweet among its madness.

“This song is a celebration of life’s impermanence,” says Kate. “It starts in a place of uncertainty and worry, but by the end, it’s about realizing that life is just too short to be weighed down by fear and self-doubt. I hope this song reminds people to hold onto the small, beautiful things, even when life feels overwhelming.”

The EP includes 4 tracks: ‘Emma Got Married’ (as featured on BBC Radio 1), ‘Bunkbed Boyfriend’, an indie-pop charmer on lingering memories and recurring dreams, and ‘Angry At Me’, an infectious pop track exploring feelings of frustration around being a young person who's voice isn't being heard – the song very much being a follow-on from ‘BIG TALK, little girl’ (taken from previous EP Going Places) the social commentary track which accumulated over 1 million views on TikTok.

Claudian Kate will play a special EP launch show on 24th October at The Hope and Anchor, Islington. TICKETS HERE.

ABOUT CLAUDIA KATE:

Claudia Kate is known for her raw lyricism and distinct storytelling style. She has gained a dedicated following with her ability to capture the intricacies of human emotions and translate them into resonant, soulful music. With How Sweet, Claudia continues to solidify her position as a compelling voice in the music scene, blending honest introspection with captivating melodies.

The London-based singer-songwriter has a sound that sits somewhere between the outspokenness of Kate Nash, the infectious energy of Remi Wolf, and the honest musicality of Maggie Rogers, having also been compared to Brit-nominated Self Esteem for her use of spoken word and her friend-in-me lyricism. Working at home with her producer, Claudia makes a name for herself as a wholly DIY artist. It is evident through both Claudia’s music and social media presence that she is passionate about helping people feel better about themselves, and creating a community surrounding female empowerment and youth freedom.

As well as numerous headline shows including a sold-out Camden Assembly and The Old Blue Last, Kate has also played notable support slots, including for Ellie Dixon and Sundara Karma. She has been consistently supported by BBC Introducing throughout her career, making her BBC Radio 1 debut with single ‘Fizzy’ and nationally broadcast again with ‘Emma Got Married’. Spotify have included Kate’s tracks across a host of editorial playlists, including ‘Future Alternative’, ‘Peach’, ‘Free Refills’ and ‘that indie girl’.

Comments