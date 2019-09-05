Rising Appalachia Will Play The Bowery Ballroom Nov. 29!

America's adored World-Folk music group, Rising Appalachia, have already had a career-defining year and it's the start of September. Sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith have led the band to new heights in 2019; releasing their much-anticipated LP Leylines which was met with high praise from fans and critics alike. Today, the band released the official video for the song "Cuckoo" via Billboard Magazine, who called the song a "perception changer" that "channels their southern roots." Next week, the band will showcase at AMERICANAFEST in Nashville, TN before kicking off a two month Leylines release tour in Telluride, CO on Sept. 2o.

The video for "Cuckoo" showcases Rising Appalachia's unique view of the south. Song shares with Billboard that "my sister [Chloe] and I have spent the last 10-plus years of our chosen career really wanting to tell our version of a very ornate south that is vastly diverse and mystical and magical-and not what is often the stereotypical delivery of the southern story." The "creative intention" behind the band is in part an attempt to shine a new light on the south and to showcase the region's creativity and diversity. The song itself is an adaptation of a traditional fiddle tune, and was taught to the sisters by their mother who prioritized cultural richness and diversity in their upbringing.

Leylines has been a defining record for the sister-led band, garnering praise from a wide swath of critics and solidifying their place in the greater Americana musical movement. Brooklyn Vegan called "Speak Out," one of the album's standout tunes featuring Ani DiFranco, "an appealing dose of fiddle-fueled folk and close harmonies." NPR praised album closer, "Resilient," as an "uplifting, original folk anthem" and Rolling Stone called their sound "protest music for the modern age bolstered by delicate, skillful musicianship and otherworldly vocal harmonies."

On Leylines, Leah and Chloe are joined by longtime members David Brown (stand-up bass, baritone guitar) and Biko Casini (world percussion), as well as two new members: West African musician Arouna Diarra (n'goni, talking drum) and Irish musician Duncan Wickel (fiddle, cello). The sonic textures of these two cultures are woven into Leylines, enhancing the stunning blend of folk, world, and urban music that has become Rising Appalachia's calling card.

As the calendar flips to September, the band will showcase their distinguished brand of World-Folk music in Nashville at AMERICANAFEST. Advocacy has always been an important part of Rising Appalachia's musical mission. Fans and fellow artists looking to join the conversation of using one's talent for the greater good should consider attending one of the panels Leah and Chloe will be speaking on regarding how to best match music and mission. A full schedule of appearances and showcases can be found below.

Thursday, Sept. 12:

Performance: Madison House Block Party: 3:15-3:30pm (@ Basement East)

Panel: Pete Seeger at 100: Carrying The Legacy Forward: 4-5pm (@ The Westin)

Official Showcase: 11-11:45pm (@ 3rd & Lindsley)

Friday, Sept. 13:

Performance: WMOT Day Stage: 1-1:40pm (@ War Memorial Auditorium)

Panel: Artistry & Advocacy: 2:30-3:30 (@ The Westin)

For the entirety of the band's fall tour, Rising Appalachia is offering a limited number of VIP packages for each show. VIPs will receive early entry into the venue, an intimate pre-show acoustic performance and a group conversation with the band, as well as early access to the band's tour merchandise, and a signed collectible tour poster.

Catch Rising Appalachia On Tour:

September 10-15 - Nashville, TN - Americana Music Festival & Conference

September 20-21 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

September 27 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

September 28 - Steamboat Springs, CO - String Music Pavilion

September 29 - Frisco, CO - 10 Mile Music Hall

October 2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

October 3 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

October 5 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

October 6 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

October 7 - Ashland, OR - Ashland Armory

October 9 - Arcata, CA - Van Duzer Theatre

October 10 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

October 11 - Nevada City, CA - Osborne / The Miner's Foundry Cultural Center

October 12 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

October 15 - West Hollywood, CA - The Troubadour

October 17 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

October 18 - Buena Vista, CO - Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel

October 19 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

October 20 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre (with Ayla Nereo)

November 9 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

November 10 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

November 11 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

November 14 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School Of Folk Music (2 shows)

November 15 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

November 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 20 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

November 21 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

November 23 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

November 24 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

November 25 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

November 26 - Montreal, QC - L'astral

November 27 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

November 29 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom





