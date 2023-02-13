Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rinse FM Announces 140 New Residents to the Station for Spring/Summer 23 on Air

The new additions are its biggest programming update ever.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Hot off the back of its acquisition of Kool FM, today [Monday 13th February] Rinse FM shines a bright light back on itself to announce its biggest programming update ever, adding 140 exciting new artist and label residents to its existing roster across the UK and France.

Alongside its key pillars including the flagship Friday night "The Dance Show" hosted by Emerald, Rinse FM continues to champion and support the most exciting breaking and underground sounds from the UK and beyond.

Akin to the brands historical penchant for selective and expert curation, coming up this year Rinse listeners can expect to hear new shows from some of the most cutting edge and exciting names in the scene; Kim Turnbull, Nine8 Collective, Elli Acula, George Riley, Hudson Mohawke, I.Jordan, Ilian Tape, Kilimanjaro, LCY, Skin On Skin, rRoxymore, WIZE, Kikelomo and more.

Speaking on the latest update, Geeneus says:

"As we start to exit winter, it's time again to announce our new residents for spring/summer 23. The team have again been working hard behind the scenes to announce our biggest programming update ever. A massive line up of 140 new artists joining the current roster across Rinse UK and France. It is an unbelievable line up of talent that is at the forefront of the underground. We can't wait to help showcase their talent from London and Paris to the world."

After joining the station Jacques Greene says:

"From listening to Rinse FM over the internet in Canada years ago, to being able to jump into the actual studio for a couple of shows over the years - Rinse holds a mythical place in my heart. Finally starting a residency feel like a bucket list item"

With community, family and east London forever at its core, alongside the announcement today Rinse shares a short promo trailer for the new season. The video features new and existing residents across the UK and France such as Bluetoof, Jossy Mitsu, Teki Latex, Sports Banger, Andy4000, Josh Caffe, Esk and Lady Passion.

It was shot and directed by the Rinse internal creative team on the streets surrounding its East London and Paris HQ's. As central hubs for the stations, artists, label and more, this visual shares further insight into the heart of one of the UK's most cherished institutions.

Rinse will also celebrate the additions to their community by taking over two venues in east London for a party with a stacked line up of new residents. The event will be free entry for all and more details will be shared on the Rinse social channels on February 16th.



