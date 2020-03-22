Rihanna Donates $5 Million to Aid in Relief Efforts For the Current Health Crisis

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation has donated $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

The Clara Lionel Foundation made the following statement via their website:

When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world's most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.



Over the past five years CLF has been one of the first organizations to respond to some of the world's most devastating natural disasters, and we've seen firsthand the profound and unintended consequences of not being prepared.



That's why Clara Lionel Foundation has provided $5 million to the following organizations to immediately mobilize a broad response working with on-the-ground partners that include Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee, and others.



Funds will support:



• Local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States;



• Acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities;



• Protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs, the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units, and acceleration of the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe;



• Healthcare worker training, virus prevention and containment in countries that will be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response; and,



• Distribution of critical respiratory supplies.



We know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness.





