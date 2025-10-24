Richard Marx to Release New Album Feat. Rod Stewart, Kenny G & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and best-selling author Richard Marx has announced his new album After Hours, arriving January 16, 2026, following 2022’s Songwriter.

Alongside the announcement, Marx has shared the new single “Big Band Boogie” (feat. Kenny G). Other featured guests on the album include Rod Stewart, Chris Botti, Randy Waldman, Tom Scott, Drea Tomè & more.

On October 21, Marx performed “Big Band Boogie” with GRAMMY & TONY-winning singer-songwriter, actor and longtime friend Hugh Jackman, opening Marx’s five-night NYC Café Carlyle residency. After Hours: Confessions at Café Carlyle continues October 24 and October 25, with Marx performing a set of jazz classics and original hits accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra and more special guests.

A love letter to the Great American Songbook, After Hours blends beloved standards with brand new originals written in the same era-evoking spirit. The album was recorded entirely live with a 24-piece ensemble, capturing full takes—no studio patchwork.

The recent Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee says, "I never seriously considered doing a standards or covers album before because at heart, I am a songwriter, first and foremost. The challenge of writing songs as if I were pitching them to Frank Sinatra in 1948 really appealed to me. Creating these songs was more fun than I could've imagined, and singing them all live in the studio with the whole band, just like Frank and Dean used to do, was the thrill of a lifetime."

Recent singles from After Hours include the sweeping, jazz-infused ballad "All I Ever Needed" featuring world-renowned trumpeter Chris Botti and “Magic Hour,” a romantic collaboration co-written with Marx’s wife, Daisy Fuente,s during an escape to Australia’s remote Lizard Island. Earlier this year, Marx also released “Forget About The World."

Marx is also the host of the podcast and YouTube series, Stories To Tell. Each episode, an esteemed guest joins Marx for candid, cocktail-infused conversation at his home bar - including Kenny G, KISS’ Paul Stanley, Katie Couric, Chelsea Peretti, Rick Springfield, Matt Friend, Rich Appel (Family Guy), Terry Dubrow (Botched), Mothica, Eric Benet and more. The show was inspired by a Zoom YouTube series Marx started during the pandemic to connect with friends and collaborators from David Copperfield to Olivia Newton-John. Marx also joined The Voice Australia as a coach alongside Melanie C (aka Sporty Spice), Ronan Keating, and Kate Miller-Heidke.

Discovered at just 18 by Lionel Richie, Richard Marx has become one of the most enduring artists of the modern era, scoring #1 singles in four different decades (a rare feat he shares only with Michael Jackson), penning 14 chart-topping hits across multiple genres, and collaborating with everyone from Hugh Jackman & Luther Vandross to *NSYNC & Ringo Starr. His 1989 ballad Right Here Waiting (which is a #1 Aria Platinum single in Australia) recently enjoyed a resurgence thanks to its inclusion in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with more than 540 million streams on Spotify and counting.

AFTER HOURS TRACKLISTING

Love is Here to Stay (feat. Randy Waldman) All I Ever Needed (feat. Chris Botti) Young at Heart (feat. Rod Stewart) The Way You Look Tonight Magic Hour Moonlight Serenade Not Like This Days of You (feat. Drea Tomè) Forgot to Remember Summer Wind (feat. Tom Scott) Big Band Boogie (feat. Kenny G) Raise A Glass Fly Me to the Moon

RICHARD MARX TOUR DATES 2025

Oct 24 & 25 - Richard Marx Café Carlyle Residency (New York, NY)

Dec 12 – Richard Marx & Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon @ Fremont Theater (San Luis Obispo, CA)

Dec 13 – Richard Marx & Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon @ Golden State Theatre (Monterey, CA)