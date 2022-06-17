Rexx Life Raj Announces New Album 'The Blue Hour'

Rhythmic R&B stronghold Rexx Life Raj announces the official release of his upcoming album The Blue Hour - July 15 via EMPIRE. Pre-save The Blue Hour here. His latest single, "Save Yourself," and its accompanying music video are also out now.

"Save Yourself," perfectly meshes into the ethos of Rexx Life Raj's reflective new 12-track body of work, which captures the highs and lows of grief following the loss of his parents. The track marks a low for Raj, but even his lows have an uplifting spirit. "Save Yourself" is an anthemic call to action that urges the listener to be their own savior.

"Ain't nobody finna come save you, you gotta save yourself," Raj sings in the accompanying "Save Yourself" music video directed by Mikeyrare. Opening with blue-tinged visuals, the R&B singer delivers some of his most vulnerable lyrics yet. While "Balance" describes the loss of his parents, "Save Yourself' tackles the aftermath of loss. It's an ode to self-discovery and reinvention.

Though The Blue Hour is a tangible product of Raj's grief as he mourns his parents' passing, it isn't an album defined by sadness; it's one that emanates with unwavering faith, gratitude, and motivation. While its bracing specificity makes it a deeply personal endeavor, healing is a communal experience, one that Raj invites us to partake with him. The record gets its name from an evening in San Leandro, one where the sapphire softness and depth of the sky right after the sunset left a lasting impression.

Of his upcoming LP Raj says, "This album is about transition. This album is about grief. This album is about experiencing every emotion and not running from them. This past year and a half have been so insane that I could make another 20 albums about it. From losing my parents, to moving out of places I grew up in and made me who I am, all while trying to maintain some type of balance and sanity. I tried to be as honest and intentional with this project as possible. Creating it helped me in ways I can't even explain. I pray it does the same for someone else."

While the past year has been marked by loss for Raj, it's also a year of growth. He recently performed at Sol Blume and Lightning in a Bottle festivals and joined forces with DJ Charlie Sloth for his viral Fire in the Booth freestyle series. In the video, he joins ranks of guests, like Drake and Pop Smoke, as he showcases his skills with an off-the-cuff, dynamic freestyle.

Watch the new music video here: