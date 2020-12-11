Reo Cragun Releases 'Beam Me Up' EP

Alternative R&B artist, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Reo Cragun has released his highly anticipated EP, Beam Me Up via D2 Entertainment and BMG. PRESS HERE to listen. The artist skillfully incorporates elements of R&B, hip-hop, pop, indie and electronic music into this EP, and these songs thrive on Reo's own heartfelt vulnerability and his ability to embrace and confront a sense of inner conflict, sorrow, and melancholy with confidence. Reaching into that well of universal feelings to reach his fans through a wide variety of styles and genres may be what the buzzy artist does best. It's uniquely Reo Cragun.

"The only thing I can do is tell my story and hope people can relate to it in some way," says Reo Cragun. "When fans tell me, 'It's like this song was written for me, it really helps me,' that's the s I live for. At the end of the day, I want my listeners to sit in the driver's seat of this world I create for them. If I can do that, where they can live in that world, that's when I know I've written an amazing song. That's so powerful."

Listen to previously released singles from the EP including "Cuss You Out" (PRESS HERE), "Cuss You Out (Ayo & Teo Remix)" PRESS HERE, "Grown Men Don't Cry" (PRESS HERE) and "All The Way" (PRESS HERE).

An eclectic, versatile musician who can perform on all instruments, Reo has amassed more than 50 million Spotify streams and collaborates with some of the world's premiere DJs across alternative, R&B, hip-hop, and EDM. Growing up surrounded by nature and the elements in Washington state, he honed his musicianship early listening to a diverse array of artists including Green Day, Linkin Park, Kid Cudi, The Notorious B.I.G and Eminem. His early work established him as a performer unafraid to make a personal statement with his music. Reo has since opened for BILLIE EILISH on the "Where's My Mind" Tour and teamed up with FLUME on the track "Friends" followed by a collaborative EP with Flume titled Quits. His video for "On My Way" has garnered over 2.6 million views. Reo has garnered praise from the likes of Paper, Uproxx, Hypebeast, Consequence of Sound, Pigeons and Planes, Complex, Earmilk, Office, Huff Post, Ones To Watch and more.

