Reneé Rapp Joins Citi Concert Series on TODAY

TODAY is once again bringing the heat to Rockefeller Plaza this summer with the hottest names in music.

Grammy Award-winning band Jonas Brothers will kick off the 2023 "Citi Concert Series on TODAY" Friday, May 12. The full star-studded lineup was announced this morning on NBC's TODAY.

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp will perform on the Plaza on July 28.

This summer's roster features performances by Niall Horan, Big Time Rush, Chance the Rapper, Kim Petras, Karol G, TWICE, Dan + Shay, Reneé Rapp, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Jon Batiste and more. See the full lineup here. For the eighth consecutive year, Citi is the sponsor for the "Citi Concert Series on TODAY."

How to Get Tickets to TODAY Show Concerts

Below is a list of the concerts scheduled-to-date, with additional performances to be announced in the coming weeks. To attend the concerts, viewers can register for Fan Passes on Friday, May 5th at here. Fan Passes give fans priority access to the show, ahead of General Admission. If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the General Admission line on the morning of the concert, and those fans will be admitted if space permits. The entrance is located at 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

"Citi Concert Series on TODAY" Summer Lineup:

May

May 12 Jonas Brothers

June

June 2 Big Time Rush

June 9 Niall Horan

June 15 Chance The Rapper

June 23 Kim Petras

June 30 Karol G

July

July 5 Twice

July 21 Dan + Shay

July 28 Reneé Rapp

August

August 11 Kelsea Ballerini

September

September 1 Darius Rucker

Tbd Dates

Kelly Clarkson

Jon Batiste