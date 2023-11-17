Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs

Reneé Rapp has released the deluxe edition of her debut album, "Snow Angel," with four new tracks.

The new release includes a remix of "Tummy Hurts" with Grammy-nominee Coco Jones. Other new songs include "I Do," "Messy," and "Swim."

Rapp announced the deluxe edition of the album at the final U.S. stop of her "Snow Hard Feelings Tour" in New York City.

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film / TV acting, and Broadway. The North Carolina native’s career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway in 2019. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling.

Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single “Tattoos.” Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners.

The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single “Too Well” has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Her upcoming sold out ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour, which kicks off in September with support from Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, sold over 65K tickets within the first 24 hours alone.

Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming movie musical adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power, while her debut LP, Snow Angel, is primed to fully showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.

Listen to "Snow Angel" deluxe by Reneé Rapp here: