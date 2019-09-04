Remo Drive Announces Extended Version of their Most Recent Album

Indie-rock band Remo Drive has announced Natural, Everyday Extended Play which features two brand new tracks and an alternative version of "Separate Beds" off the band's latest release Natural, Everyday Degradation (May 2019). The new tracks ("Romeo" and "Nearly Perfect") were originally intended for Natural, Everyday Degradation but the versions recorded in the studio did not fit the album's final sequence. "These songs felt unfinished when we left the sessions so we decided to re-record them when we got home," notes vocalist and guitarist Erik Paulson, "It was a blast to try our hands at self-producing after a couple of experiences in a studio setting!"



Today, the band gives a first look at Natural, Everyday Extended Play with the track "Nearly Perfect".

Remo Drive consists of brothers Erik and Stephen Paulson, who formed the band in high school in 2013. The band toured the world on the heels of their 2017 debut album Greatest Hits and 2018's Pop Music EP. All that time spent on toll roads and tarmacs left the brothers with endless opportunities to think about how far their band had come in a short time - as well as plan for the future. While Greatest Hits overflowed with wide-eyed nativity and whole-hearted enthusiasm, the band's sophomore album Natural, Everyday Degradation finds the Paulson brothers constructing a sturdier brand of indie-rock.



Natural, Everyday Extended Play Track Listing

1. Romeo

2. Separate Beds

3. Nearly Perfect



Remo Drive will kick off their fall headlining tour on October 7 in Grand Rapids, MI. Singer-songwriter Samia, Atlanta-based indie band Lunar Vacation, and Portland rock band Summer Cannibals will join as support for various dates. Tickets are on sale now.

TOUR DATES



10/7 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache*

10/8 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit*

10/9 Buffalo, NY The Rec Room*

10/11 Holyoke, MA Gateway City Arts*

10/12 Burlington, VT Higher Ground*

10/13 Portsmouth, NH Press Room*

10/15 Amityville, NY Amityville Music Hall*

10/16 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents*

10/17 Baltimore, MD Ottobar*

10/19 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern%

10/20 Jacksonville, FL Nighthawks%

10/21 Athens, GA 40 Watt%

10/25 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace^

10/26 Tucson, AZ Club Congress^

10/28 Fresno, CA Strummers^

10/29 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst Atrium^

10/30 Reno, NV Holland Project^

11/1 Eugene, OR Session Music Hall^

11/3 Spokane, WA The Bartlett^

11/4 Boise, ID Shredder^

11/7 Omaha, NE Reverb Lounge^

11/8 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill Duck Room^

11/9 Milwaukee, WI X-Ray Arcade^



* Samia as support

% Lunar Vacation as support

^ Summer Cannibals as support





