Remo Drive Announce Fall Tour

Indie-rock band Remo Drive have announced a fall headlining run in continued support of their sophomore album Natural, Everyday Degradation. The tour will kick off in Grand Rapids, MI on October 7 and wrap November 9 in Milwaukee, WI. Joining the tour on various dates, as support will be singer-songwriter Samia, Atlanta-based indie band Lunar Vacation, and Portland rock band Summer Cannibals. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 12pm local time. For more information visit, http://www.remodriveband.com/tour.



Brothers Erik and Stephen Paulson toured the world on the heels of their 2017 release Greatest Hits and 2018's Pop Music EP. All that time spent on toll roads and tarmacs left the brothers with endless opportunities to think about how far their band had come in a short time - as well as plan for the future. While Greatest Hits overflowed with wide-eyed nativity and whole-hearted enthusiasm, Natural, Everyday Degradation finds the Paulson brothers constructing a sturdier brand of indie-rock.



Produced by Joe Reinhart (Modern Baseball, Hop Along) and mixed by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol), Natural, Everyday Degradation highlights the band's true strengths. Erik's lyrics are emotionally resonant and universally relatable, though, they're far more intentional and precise this time around. Instead of letting off-kilter turns of phrase and nervous energy capture listeners' ears, Remo Drive allows their confidence to take center stage.

TOUR DATES

10/7 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache*

10/8 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit*

10/9 Buffalo, NY The Rec Room*

10/11 Holyoke, MA Gateway City Arts*

10/12 Burlington, VT Higher Ground*

10/13 Portsmouth, NH Press Room*

10/15 Amityville, NY Amityville Music Hall*

10/16 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents*

10/17 Baltimore, MD Ottobar*

10/19 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern%

10/20 Jacksonville, FL Nighthawks%

10/21 Athens, GA 40 Watt%

10/25 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace^

10/26 Tucson, AZ Club Congress^

10/28 Fresno, CA Strummers^

10/29 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst Atrium^

10/30 Reno, NV Holland Project^

11/1 Eugene, OR Session Music Hall^

11/3 Spokane, WA The Bartlett^

11/4 Boise, ID Shredder^

11/7 Omaha, NE Reverb Lounge^

11/8 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill Duck Room^

11/9 Milwaukee, WI X-Ray Arcade^

* Samia as support

% Lunar Vacation as support

^ Summer Cannibals as support

Photo Credit: Graham Gardner





