Redlight King Release Second Single 'Cold Killer'

Canadian American active rock outfit REDLIGHT KING will release a new single "Cold Killer" this Friday, August 26 across digital platforms.

The groove-laden track is the second track to be issued from their fourth studio album IN OUR BLOOD due out later this fall via AFM Record. REDLIGHT KING have also shared a rebel-rousing music video for "Cold Killer," directed and produced by Strati Havartos.

In the video, frontman KAZ leads a biker gang of outlaws including actor/musician Dan Garland ("Euphoria," New Medicine), Arthur Victoryan, musician Jimmy Trigger (A Trigger Within) and model Widny Bazile (Vogue, Dior, Puma) across various locations in Southern California. Pre-save "Cold Killer" here.

"'Cold Killer' is about the moment in my life when all dues have been paid, where passion and will meet with wisdom and age," explains KAZ. "It's about taking one of my biggest and darkest character defects and flipping it on its head. The song is about capability. There is nothing more dangerous than a man possessed. Oh, and it dances..."

IN OUR BLOOD sees REDLIGHT KING notch soaring new highs with a clutch of revved-up, guitar-powered bangers that bring forth challenging, complex themes with a defiant undercurrent of hope. "I wanted fast, heavy rock songs and I wanted it to seamlessly translate to the live show, with a full rock band-something that was well-recorded but nothing too slick or overproduced," shares KAZ.

IN OUR BLOOD was written and produced by KAZ at his home studio The Wheelhouse in Los Angeles with longtime collaborator and guitarist Julian Tomarin and drummer Randy Cooke. The album's first single/video "In Our Blood" was released on May 9 which Loudwire described as "a song that truly speaks to the human spirit."

REDLIGHT KING recently brought their dynamic live performance to the festival stage with an appearance at Welcome To Rockville earlier this summer and will continue to rock the festival stages at Blue Ridge Rock Festival (9/8-11) in Dansville, VA and Louder Than Life (9/23-26) in Louisville, KY.

The band have developed a worldwide fanbase since their formation in 2009, performing over 1,000 shows with some of the biggest names in rock and being seen at festivals in North America, UK and Europe as well as late-night TV appearances on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Watch the new music video here: