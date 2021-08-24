Recording Academy Reveals Songwriters & Composers Wing Leadership Council

The Recording Academy®'s newly launched Songwriters & Composers Wing has announced a Leadership Council comprised of music creators spanning diverse backgrounds and genres to further the Wing's mission of supporting and advocating on behalf of music's storytellers. Working collaboratively with the Academy's membership base and ecosystem of musicians, the Leadership Council will meet regularly to inform the Wing's direction and take lead in fostering recognition of all genres of songwriters. To better serve creators internationally, the Wing has also forged a partnership with The Latin Recording Academy® and will work with the organization to better serve global creators who identify as songwriters and composers.

Hailing from the Academy's 12 Chapters and The Latin Recording Academy's membership, the accomplished songwriters and composers that make up the Leadership Council include:

Ivan Barias

Edgar Barrera

Mason Bates

Emily Bear

Claudia Brant

Bryan-Michael Cox

Erika Ender

Sue EnnisJ.J. Hairston

Sam Hollander

J. Ivy

Brett James

Savan Kotecha

Luciano Luna

Lori McKenna

Eduardo OsorioTayla Parx

Bruce Robison

Georgia Stitt

Justin Tranter

Christopher Tin

Emily Warren

Jay Weigel

The Leadership Council will join the previously announced Honorary Chairs Lamont Dozier, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Ashley Gorley, Carole King, Jimmy Jam, Tania León, Gustavo Santaolalla, Valerie Simpson, Diane Warren, and Hans Zimmer. Recording Academy Trustee Evan Bogart serves as the Songwriters & Composers Wing Chair and Susan Stewart is the newly appointed Managing Director.

"The Wing's mission is to provide composers and songwriters a home base in the industry that presents opportunities, advocates on their behalf, and celebrates their important contributions to our music community," said Susan Stewart, Managing Director of the Recording Academy Songwriters & Composers Wing. "We're thrilled to take action alongside our newly established Leadership Council to help further the Wing's mission of amplifying the work and voices of creators that call these crafts home."

Through educational offerings including panels, mixers, songwriting retreats, and mentorship, the Wing provides opportunities for recognition, networking and collaboration. It also spotlights emerging opportunities for song and scoring achievement within a variety of media globally, and amplifies songwriters and composers' unique role in policy discussions that seek fair compensation for creators.