Reckless Kelly Release RAGGED AS THE ROAD (LIVE) From New Live Album Out 6/21

On June 21, the Austin, TX-based country rock band Reckless Kelly will release Bulletproof Live via Thirty Tigers. The album is live recording of their seminal album Bulletproof that was recorded in July and August of 2018 in celebration of the record's tenth anniversary. Today, The Boot premiered "Ragged As The Road (Live)," the second single to be released from the forthcoming album.

Listen to "Ragged As The Road (Live)" via YouTube

Pre-order Bulletproof Live

"It was really fun revisiting some of these tunes. Many have been in the rotation since the record came out, but there were a few I had forgotten about," said Cody Braun. "I think most musicians will tell you that its damn near torture to listen to a recording of yourself playing live, and it is. Having said that, it is fun to hear the band in this raw form, and I am happy I only hit a few jazz chords."

Recently, Wide Open Country shared "You Don't Have To Stay Forever (Live)."

Bulletproof Live was recorded in the summer of 2018 during a west coast tour where the band was celebrating the 10-year anniversay of the release of Bulletproof. The band took the best takes, hand picked from their favorite shows and curated them for this new album.

"Some artists might have wanted to do a bunch of overdubs, and 'fix' the whole thing," said Willy Braun. "We decided not to do that, and make it a true live album, both for the sake of posterity and out of honesty. Whats the point of a live record otherwise? Live music is best served on the brink of disaster. Sure, there are a few sharp notes and a clunker or two here and there, but thats what happens in a live setting and what we have here- just six guys that have been playing music together for a long time, a hell of a good road crew and some truly great crowds. There are no studio magic tricks and no pitch correction. We wanted it to be real honest and real live-bootleg style."

The band is also hard at work in the studio on their anticipated follow up to their 9th studio album Sunset Motel, which debuted at #12 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums Chart, hit #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report Chart and #7 on the Americana Radio Chart. The album was embraced by Billboard, Rolling Stone Country and many more.

Reckless Kelly are currently in the midst of a national tour, with more tour dates to be announced later this year. The band will host their annual Braun Brothers Reunion festival in Challis, ID on August 8-10. Find a full list of tour dates below and on the band's website.

Tracklist:

1) Ragged As The Road (Live)

2) You Don't Have To Stay Forever (Live)

3) Love In Her Eyes (Live)

4) Passin' Through (Live)

5) I Never Had A Chance (Live)

6) One False Move (Live)

7) A Guy Like Me (Live)

8) American Blood (Live)

9) How Was California (Live)

10) California Blue (Live)

11) Mirage (Live)

12) Don't Say Goodbye (Live)

13) God Forsaken Town (Live)

14) Wandering Eye (Live)

15) Bulletproof (Live)

Tour Dates:

5/30: Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar and Grill

5/31: Lacygne, KS - Tumbleweed Country Music & Camping Festival

6/1: Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

6/2: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

6/4: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

6/5: Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

6/6: Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

6/7: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

6/8: Neillsville, WI - Silver Dome Ballroom

6/14: New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

6/15: New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

7/11: The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

7/12: Ft. Worth, TX - The Yard Fort Worth

7/13: Austin, TX - Antone's

7/19: Port Huron, MI - McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center

7/26: Cortex, CO - Montezuma County Fairgrounds

7/27: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

8/1: Red River, NM - The Motherlode Saloon

8/2: Colorado Springs, CO - Stargazers

8/3: Lamar CO - Sand & Sage Round-Up

8/8-10: Challis, ID - Braun Brothers Reunion

8/15: Victor, ID - Music On Main Street

8/17: Helix, OR - Quantum 9 Arena

8/18: Emigrant, MT - The Old Saloon

8/26: Grand Island, NE - Nebraska State Fair

8/31: San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

11/1: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

11/2: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

11/3: Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

11/7: Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

11/8: Garden City, ID - Revolution Center

11/9: Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater

11/10: Salt Lake, UT - The Common Wealth Room

11/13: Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

11/14: Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

11/15: Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

11/17: Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

11/29: New Braunfels, TX - Brauntex Theatre





