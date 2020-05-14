Recharge 2020 Festival Second Stage and Vendors Announced
Recharge 2020 Festival has spread from the city and the coast right into The Paddock!
If Tones And I, Missy Higgins, Pierce Brothers, The Jezabels, The Black Sorrows, Archie Roach, Ainslie Wills, Dallas Frasca, Fanny Lumsden, Hannah Blackburn, Thando and Wagons weren't enough live music, there's now a second stage of the festival of food, music and the natural beauty of Victoria and, appropriately enough, it celebrates the land and the festivals which, not that long ago, were being held on it.
The Paddock will be live from the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine, filmed and beamed out like the rest of Recharge 2020 Festival through Delivered Live and Recharge Victoria's The Paddock will be streamed on Facebook Live on both the Delivered Live and Recharge Victoria Facebook pages.
Alongside the state's natural bounty there'll be performances from more of the country's best rock, folk, country and traditional artists like Adalita, 7-piece outfit The Soultanas, Pete Denahy, Weeping Willows and Rich Davies & The Low Road, solo sets from Liv Cartledge, Sherri Parry and Matt Chapman and full band shows by Honey Hunter, Northern Folk and Woodland Hunters.
Brett Glover will host from the Theatre Royal where, like all the artists performing on Recharge it will be a full sound and light show and world-class film production, employing professional crew who would, in a normal world, have been putting these shows on throughout the state.
The Paddock is made possible by festivals postponed or cancelled by the covid crisis including: Beechworth Music Festival, Mount Beauty Music Festival, Yackandandah Folk Festival, Paynesville Music Festival, Healesville Music Festival, Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival, Queenscliff Music Festival and the Man from Snowy River Bush Festival.
And don't forget, these are proper gigs, not acoustic, living room shows: full lighting, main stage PA, shot by a 5-camera crew. It's the next best thing to being in a venue!
Recharge 2020 Festival is delivered by Delivered Live, the live-streamed concerts that brought the gigs back into your home, in partnership with the Victorian Government, and is a festival and a feast of the best Victoria has to offer from its farms to its pubs and its estuaries to its kitchens.
With so many artists, crew and music workers losing their jobs and income as a result of COVID-19, we're proud to say that Delivered Live have, so far, paid over $400,000 to musicians and crew who have put the shows on for you.
Delivered Live co-promoters, Leigh Treweek and Craig Treweek, said "The creative industries are always the first asked in times of crisis to support causes and have always come to the party, this crisis means it's now time that they received support and recognition for their work. Delivered, Live has created the opportunity for the Victorian Government and the audience to show their support and they have in droves we are incredibly proud to be the platform for this to happen."
From 12.00pm AEST on Sunday, 17 May 2020 the nation receive a mix of food, drink and music which will put the spotlight on the growers and musicians, from all the beautiful corners of Victoria as well as the imaginations inside the best kitchens.
Beaming out on YouTube and host Henry Wagons, with Myf Warhurst, will "tour" the State's fresh food markets where local producers will offer their best products, ready for you to buy while Chef Adrian Richardson (La Luna Bistro, Good Chef Bad Chef) conjures up meals from this bounty, showing us all how to make the most of every corner of Victoria.
While the music pumps away, you can sit on your lounge and buy a box of fresh produce or the best beverages from anyone you've seen on your screen, or any of the 100+ vendors listed on vicfm.rechargevic.com.au on show day - and you don't even have to jump from website to website! In a one-stop shop just click on what you want and send it to your basket, then the good women and men who in their old jobs were crewing at festivals and gigs across the state, in association with CrewCare, will collect them for you and deliver it to your home free of charge, thanks to the Victorian Government and Minister Jaclyn Symes and the Department of Jobs, Precincts & Regions.
Some of the state's wineries, bakeries, independent breweries, fruit and veggie growers and producers from regional Victoria who will have our tastebuds tingling include Patrick Sullivan Winery and Forge Creek Lamb in the Gippsland region, Otway Artist Trail Gluten Free and The Smoked Egg Company in Barwon, Feathertop Winery and Meredith Dairy in the Central Highlands, Little River Wines and Aintree Farm Organics in the Goulburn Valley and Timboon Fine Ice Cream and Olivine Honey from the Great South Coast.
Wares from Olive's Olives and Murphy's Creek Pork from Loddon Campaspe, Red Hill Brewery and Peninsula Nut Co from Metro Melbourne, Silver Creek Sourdough and Gamze Smokehouse from Ovens Murray and Peerick Wines from the Wimmera Southern Mallee region are among the other great producers who will feature on Victorian Regional Market site on the day.
This outstanding initiative picks up from where the regional farmers' markets began, helping rural and regional Victoria recover from the summer's bushfires. Since we can't get to them, they're coming to us! And it's free to attend, free to watch the music, free to enjoy.
Mind you, if you want to buy a ticket, at whatever price you can afford, that money will go to those musicians and road crew putting on the concerts. Feed your soul and feed a musician or roadie too! Tickets are available now from Oztix.
Recharge 2020 Festival is proudly presented by the Handshake Agency, The Music, Oztix, rechargevic.com.au, Harry The Hirer and Small Time TV.
For further information, go to deliveredlive.com.au or rechargevic.com.au.