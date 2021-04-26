Rebel Rock Adds Machine Gun Kelly to Inaugural Festival Lineup

Rebel Rock Fest, fueled by Monster Energy, has welcomed Machine Gun Kelly to their inaugural lineup. The chart-topping artist will be taking over the stage on Friday, September 24th at the Orlando Amphitheater and Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Taking place September 23 - 26, 2021, Rebel Rock is a rock and metal festival produced by Stage Left Entertainment and hosted by Sirius XM's Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin. The festival will span over 4 days with 4 stages and 65 artists including Limp Bizkit, Rise Against, P.O.D., Five Finger Death Punch, The Used, Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals performing A Vulgar Display of Pantera, Body Count feat. Ice-T, Underoath, Anti-Flag, Fit For A King, Bad Omens, Knocked Loose, Greyhaven and more.

"Where do I even begin, Last year was very trying for all industries, especially for live events, when our job is to promote mass gatherings. Being able to announce festivals and lineups for this year has never felt so good," shares Nick Abate, Co-Producer and President of Stage Left Entertainment. "We are ready to reunite as a community and have Rebel Rock be a successful inaugural event!"

Rebel Rock Fest will also feature live action from the Monster Energy BMX team, and will be home to Jose Mangin's Taco Metal Party for an opening night concert complete with taco trucks, Riazul tequila and specialty margarita cocktails.

This year will be the inaugural event after being delayed in 2020 due to Covid-19. Rebel Rock Fest patrons will be encouraged to wear masks when making purchases at food, beverage, merchandise and box office locations, as well as inside restroom facilities. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the entire festival site. As the state restrictions are updated, Rebel Rock will update their directives as well.

"It's exciting to finally be able to bring live events and festivals back to the fans who have waited so long. We're proud to bring a solid lineup to market with Rebel Rock and look forward to creating the festival experience that fans love so much," shares Brandon Hinson, Co-Producer for Stage Left Entertainment/Rebel Rock.

Tickets are currently available at RebelRockFest.com and include single day, 2-day and 3-day GA options, with select VIP availability remaining. Ticket purchasers for the 2020 event can be rolled over to 2021 and can get more information by email info@stageleft-usa.com

Rebel Rock is sponsored by Monster Energy, Deep Eddy's Vodka and Liquid Death Mountain Water.